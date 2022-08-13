Sports

EPL: Villa get off the mark with victory over Everton

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia scored to get Aston Villa’s Premier League campaign up and running with victory over Everton as Steven Gerrard got one over on his old midfield rival Frank Lampard.

The two were facing each other as managers for the first time after years of battles on the pitch in games between Liverpool and Chelsea, reports the BBC.

Both had overseen losses in their Premier League openers and it was Gerrard’s side who claimed their first win of the season with a dominant display at Villa Park.

The home side looked on it from the start and got the breakthrough midway through the first half when Ollie Watkins, making his first start of the season, found strike partner Ings inside the box and he turned sharply before firing clinically into the back of the net.

Everton, once again playing without a recognised striker, did not manage a shot on target in the first half, although they did see an Anthony Gordon effort ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

They showed some improvement after the break as Dwight McNeil flicked a shot just wide of the post and Demarai Gray saw a decent effort saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Villa substitute Buendia saw a deflected shot cleared off the line before adding a second when he stabbed in late on.

Lucas Digne turned a cross into his own net immediately after to give Everton a glimmer of hope but Villa held firm to take the three points.

RESULT

Aston Villa 2 – 1 Everton

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

CAF Confederation Cup: Port Harcourt agog as Rivers Utd take on Enyimba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is going to be a battle to finish between two of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) heavyweights, Rivers United and Enyimba as the two sides face off in the second leg of the CAF Confederation League final playoff this weekend.   Two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba won the first leg 1-0 a […]
Sports

Barca, sharp-again Aubameyang in Europa League trophy hunt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona and a rejuvenated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Europa League specialists Sevilla will spearhead Spain’s challenge in the last 16 of the competition on Thursday. Sevilla host English side West Ham in the first leg while Barcelona take on Turkish club Galatasaray at the Camp Nou, in two of the most attractive ties of the […]
Sports

UFC champion shares unforgettable CSR experience, feeds 100p children

Posted on Author Kelechi Igwe

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who touched down in Abuja a few days ago, has been engaged in a beehive of activities including media rounds and general Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities aimed at giving back to his country of birth.   The Auchi, Edo state-born professional mixed martial artist who explained that giving back […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica