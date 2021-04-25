EPL: Villa salvage draw with Baggies in injury time

*Man Utd held by stubborn Leeds

*Wood hat-trick sees Burnley thrash Wolves

West Brom’s faint hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a significant setback after substitute Keinan Davis scored a 92nd-minute equaliser for Aston Villa to ensure the game ended 2-2.

Meanwhile, Leeds took points off one of the ‘Big Six’ for the third Premier League game running as they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side followed up victory at Manchester City and Monday’s draw with Liverpool by halting the Red Devils’ run of five league wins.

The visitors dominated but Illan Meslier saved Marcus Rashford’s free-kick and Bruno Fernandes fired wide.

The draw leaves second-placed United 10 points adrift of league leaders City.

And Burnley took a huge step towards retaining their Premier League status as a first-half Chris Wood hat-trick saw them thrash a lifeless Wolves at Molineux.

An awful display from the hosts was ruthlessly exposed by the Clarets, who produced an excellent performance to end a run of three straight defeats in style, reports the BBC.

Sean Dyche’s side are now nine points clear of Fulham and the relegation zone with 15 to play for and the long-serving manager can surely start planning for a sixth consecutive season in the top flight.

Wood was superb throughout but was also gifted his chances by a Wolves display that was worryingly half-hearted and reeked of the end of a season marooned in mid-table.

Strike partner Matej Vydra saw his effort ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside but there was still time for a fourth as Ashley Westwood thumped in from the edge of the area.

RESULTS

Wolves 0 – 4 Burnley

Leeds 0 – 0 Man Utd

Aston Villa 2 – 2 West Brom

