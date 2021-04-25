Sports

EPL: Villa salvage draw with Baggies in injury time

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Man Utd held by stubborn Leeds
*Wood hat-trick sees Burnley thrash Wolves

West Brom’s faint hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a significant setback after substitute Keinan Davis scored a 92nd-minute equaliser for Aston Villa to ensure the game ended 2-2.
Meanwhile, Leeds took points off one of the ‘Big Six’ for the third Premier League game running as they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Elland Road.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side followed up victory at Manchester City and Monday’s draw with Liverpool by halting the Red Devils’ run of five league wins.
The visitors dominated but Illan Meslier saved Marcus Rashford’s free-kick and Bruno Fernandes fired wide.
The draw leaves second-placed United 10 points adrift of league leaders City.
And Burnley took a huge step towards retaining their Premier League status as a first-half Chris Wood hat-trick saw them thrash a lifeless Wolves at Molineux.
An awful display from the hosts was ruthlessly exposed by the Clarets, who produced an excellent performance to end a run of three straight defeats in style, reports the BBC.
Sean Dyche’s side are now nine points clear of Fulham and the relegation zone with 15 to play for and the long-serving manager can surely start planning for a sixth consecutive season in the top flight.
Wood was superb throughout but was also gifted his chances by a Wolves display that was worryingly half-hearted and reeked of the end of a season marooned in mid-table.
Strike partner Matej Vydra saw his effort ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside but there was still time for a fourth as Ashley Westwood thumped in from the edge of the area.
RESULTS
Wolves 0 – 4 Burnley
Leeds 0 – 0 Man Utd
Aston Villa 2 – 2 West Brom

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City beat Villa to move 11 points clear at top- reaction

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Spurs fight back to win against Saints Manchester City moved closer to becoming Premier League champions after they beat Aston Villa in a match where both sides ended with 10 men. City, playing for the first time since they signed up to the European Super League and then withdrew from the competition, had centre-half […]
Sports

EPL: Batshuayi leveller denies Everton win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Crystal Palace’s Michy Batshuayi scored a late equaliser to dent Everton’s Champions League qualification hopes. The substitute latched on to Jeffrey Schlupp’s pass and placed the ball beyond Robin Olsen into the bottom corner after 86 minutes, reports the BBC. Returning from injury, Everton’s James Rodriguez had given the Toffees a deserved lead with […]
Sports

Most Australian Open participants clear quarantine

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Australian Open quarantine facilities are still holding 15 people, including one player and two others who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in their lockdown, Melbourne health authorities said on Sunday. The vast majority of the more than 1,000 players and their entourages undergoing 14 days of isolation in Melbourne and Adelaide were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica