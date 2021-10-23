EPL: Watford hit Everton for five, Wilson saves Newcastle

…as Mount scores hat-trick as Chelsea put seven past Norwich

Joshua King’s hat-trick helped Watford to a stunning first win under Claudio Ranieri as Everton collapsed in a pulsating Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Tom Davies put the hosts ahead early on but Watford equalised before the break through King from close range.

Former Hornets striker Richarlison put Everton ahead again but Juraj Kucka’s header drew Watford level.

King, who didn’t score for Everton during his spell there in the first half of 2021, then struck twice inside six minutes before Emmanuel Dennis put the seal on an incredible comeback.

While Watford had never won at Goodison in any competition before this match, Ranieri has happier memories of trips to Everton – this was his fifth consecutive win at the ground.

It is a second successive home defeat for Everton’s former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez and some boos greeted the Spaniard’s decision to replace Anthony Gordon with Richarlison in the second half.

And Callum Wilson’s magnificent overhead kick cancelled out Christian Benteke’s opener as Newcastle held Crystal Palace to a draw in the Magpies’ first game since the departure of manager Steve Bruce.

Graeme Jones, Bruce’s former assistant, took charge of the visitors at Selhurst Park following the 60-year-old’s dismissal by the club’s new Saudi-backed owners on Wednesday.

The Magpies were second best for the majority of the game but earned a share of the spoils when Wilson sent an acrobatic volley into the top corner after Palace had failed to clear a Newcastle corner.

Eagles striker Benteke had opened the scoring 11 minutes into the second half, powering a header into the bottom corner from Tyrick Mitchell’s deep cross.

At Elland Road, Rodrigo kept his nerve to convert an injury-time penalty as Leeds snatched a draw against Wolves.

Wolves looked to be heading for a fourth successive top-flight win for the first time since 1972 after Hwang Hee-chan gave them a first-half lead.

But the introduction of 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt by Leeds just after the hour proved an inspired move by Marcelo Bielsa.

The former Wigan forward brought a superb save out of Jose Sa and then, as Leeds piled forward at the end, weaved his way into the box, where he was brought down by Nelson Semedo.

The result keeps Leeds outside the relegation zone but seems to have come at a price as playmaker Raphinha needed to be helped down the tunnel after being caught by Romain Saiss’ sliding tackle.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as Premier League leaders Chelsea thrashed bottom club Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 2-0 ahead inside 18 minutes as Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored their first goals of the season, with Mount turning provider to set up Reece James for a third goal before half-time, reports the BBC.

Fellow defender Ben Chilwell scored for the fourth successive game to extend Chelsea’s lead shortly after the restart, before Max Aarons’ own goal and Mount’s late double wrapped up the win.

Canaries defender Ben Gibson was sent off for two yellow cards to cap a miserable afternoon for the away side, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win this season.

RESULTS

Chelsea 7 – 0 Norwich

Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Newcastle

Everton 2 – 5 Watford

Leeds 1 – 1 Wolves

Southampton 2 – 2 Burnley

