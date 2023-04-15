EPL: Watkins hits double as Villa beat Newcastle

Ollie Watkins continued his prolific form with two goals as Aston Villa boosted their European hopes with an emphatic victory over Newcastle, whose five-match winning run came to a shuddering halt at Villa Park.

Watkins had already struck the foot of the post, forced two fine saves out of Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and had an effort ruled out for offside by the time he gave Villa a two-goal cushion with his 10th goal in 12 league appearances, reports the BBC.

The former Brentford striker completed a one-sided victory with eight minutes remaining, converting a low shot via a slight deflection off Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

Unai Emery’s team dominated the early stages and took a deserved lead when Jacob Ramsey swept Watkins’ cushioned header low into the net.

Watkins almost scored inside 30 seconds when he struck the foot of the post after shrugging off Sven Botman’s challenge.

Ramsey struck the crossbar in a one-sided opening, before Pope kept out another Watkins effort early in the second half.

Alexander Isak had a shot parried over the bar by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez as Newcastle improved after the restart, but Watkins gave the home side breathing space with a close-range finish before completing the scoring late on.

Villa, who have won five straight Premier League games for the first time since 1998, are now only six points off third-placed Newcastle having played one game more.

Manchester United will leapfrog Newcastle into third if they avoid defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

RESULT

• Aston Villa 3 – 0 Newcastle