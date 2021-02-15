Sports

EPL: ‘We’re not settling for second,’ say defiant Man United

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and captain Harry Maguire vowed on Sunday that the title race was not over despite another disappointing result that left them seven points behind neighbours and Premier League leaders Manchester City.
United, who had topped the table earlier in the season, could only draw 1-1 away at second-bottom West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, leaving them second on 46 points after playing one more game than City and with 14 matches left, reports Reuters.
“No, I don’t think so,” Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters when asked if the title race was over.
“I think no one will give it away this early. Of course, no one knows this season, it’s so unpredictable. Life is so unpredictable. Anything can happen. Of course we’re not going to settle for second.”
Maguire, who nearly won the game with a last-minute header, agreed when asked if United were still thinking they could win the league: “Of course we are. We’ve got to look after ourselves and go again and win the next one and win the next one.”
Solskjaer, whose team let in a last-minute equaliser against Everton last weekend to lose further ground, rued the lack of clear-cut chances against West Brom.
“We didn’t create enough big moments to create goals, even though the ball was in their last third all the time … We just lacked that little bit of ruthlessness, clinicalness in finishing,” he said.
Still, the United Boss praised Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, for “fantastic technique” in his volleyed equaliser.
‘ASLEEP IN VAR OFFICE’
Maguire was convinced he should have had a penalty in the second half when he was manhandled and clipped in the box, but Solskjaer said he was offside anyway and had a dig at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for bothering to check the foul.
“It’s a clear foul if you only look at the clash … But from what I see, I can see Harry being in an offside position,” he said. “So someone must have been asleep in that VAR office, Stockley Park, or wherever they are. Someone needs to brew some coffee because it could have easily been avoided by saying ‘he’s offside, let’s move on.'”
West Brom have turned to the experienced Sam Allardyce, who has built a reputation on rescuing teams from relegation. But his team has only notched six points in 11 games since he took over and remain deep in trouble, 12 points from safety.
Asked if he could pull off another great escape, Allardyce was non-committal but praised his players for matching United.
“I can’t knock any players’ application and effort … Excellent in terms of how we limited Manchester United to very few opportunities. And then the other way, really, really pleased about how many chances we created,” he said.
“But unfortunately disappointed we didn’t convert more of them, because then we would have won this game … To say I’m slightly disappointed in the result is a big thing to say when your team is struggling and you are against a team that is top of the league like Manchester United.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

COVID-19: Nigeria records five new deaths, 197 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Five new patients were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, increasing the country’s current fatality toll to 1,075. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figure in its update for Thursday, September 10. The agency also confirmed 197 new cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory […]
Sports

Now in the ‘hands of God,’ good night Diego

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Football is a game globally accepted by the world. There are countries not too keen about the game but somehow, they still embrace it to at least be among the global conversation in the game. Ordinarily, countries like the USA, China, Australia, Korea, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa should not be playing football but they […]
Sports

National Principal’s Cup coming back with a bang – Ladipo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of HideaPlus LTD, organisers of Principal’s Cup, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, has said that the youth football competition will be back in a big way.   Ladipo stressed that the revival achieved in Delta will now be replicated at the national level by the organisers of the competition.   For over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica