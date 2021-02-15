EPL: Werner ends goal drought as Chelsea beat Newcastle to go fourth

*W’Ham beat Sheff Utd to go fourth

Timo Werner scored and assisted as he ended a 14-game goal drought to help Chelsea to victory over Newcastle in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Werner’s cross rebounded out to Olivier Giroud to net Chelsea’s opener in the first half, after the striker replaced the injured Tammy Abraham.

Summer signing Werner then made it 2-0 eight minutes later, scrambling in a flick-on at the back post.

Victory sees Chelsea move back up to fourth place, ahead of West Ham.

The Hammers, who comfortably beat Sheffield United earlier on Monday night, are level on points with Chelsea but both sides sit above defending champions Liverpool as competition for Champions League places heats up.

Werner came into this match having not scored since a 4-1 win against bottom side Sheffield United on November 7.

He had chances within the opening half an hour with the best coming from Marcos Alonso’s header which Werner poked wide.

It threatened to be a similar story for Werner, who has been creative for Chelsea this season but has failed to deliver goals following a high-profile move from RB Leipzig in the summer.

But after taking a whack in the face from Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis and running off to receive treatment, Werner returned to the pitch to provide the cross that Giroud coolly thumped into the net, and the German added Chelsea’s second from a corner before half-time.

It was Werner’s first goal in exactly 1,000 minutes of Premier League action for Chelsea and ended a run of 31 attempts without scoring – he even had to wait for a video assistant referee decision before being allowed to celebrate properly, which he did with a relieved smile.

His performance capped off another positive result for Chelsea under new boss Thomas Tuchel, who handed a start to out-of-favour goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and came through unscathed.

It was Arrizabalaga’s first league start since a 3-3 draw with Southampton on 17 October after losing his position under former manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues have now picked up 12 points from a possible 12 under the new leadership, winning four successive league matches in a row for the first time since November 2019.

And Declan Rice’s well-executed penalty and Issa Diop’s header helped lift West Ham into fourth place as Sheffield United’s Premier League survival hopes suffered a significant setback.

Chris Basham’s lunge on Jesse Lingard helped gift the Hammers, who climb above Liverpool and Chelsea, a sixth win in 10 top-flight matches.

Rice made no mistake from the spot before Diop, who was forced off with a head injury in his previous game, doubled the lead from Aaron Cresswell’s corner.

Substitute Ryan Fredericks added a third deep into stoppage time.

Sheffield United, 14 points from safety with 14 games left, went close to equalising at 1-0 only for Lukasz Fabianski to produce an outstanding save to keep out David McGoldrick’s deflected header.

