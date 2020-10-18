Sports

EPL: West Ham fight back to draw from three down to stun Spurs

West Ham came back from three goals down with under 10 minutes to go to rescue a point in an astonishing comeback against Tottenham.
Manuel Lanzini’s brilliant long-range strike in injury time levelled the scores after Spurs had taken complete control with three goals in the opening 16 minutes through two goals from Harry Kane and one from Son Heung-min, reports the BBC.
Fabian Balbuena’s header began West Ham’s fightback, with Davinson Sanchez’s own goal giving even more hope with five minutes to go.
Gareth Bale, on as a substitute in his first appearance since his return to Spurs from Real Madrid, missed a great chance in stoppage time before Lanzini lashed the ball in off goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ fingertips to cap an incredible climax.
And Wilfried Zaha “has got more to give” and must “create havoc” says manager Roy Hodgson, after his Crystal Palace side were pegged back by rivals Brighton’s late equaliser.
Palace were on the back foot for long periods, but looked like holding on for victory – having taken a 10th-minute lead courtesy of Zaha’s penalty, which turned out to be the home side’s only shot on target.
The spot-kick was rather harshly awarded as Tariq Lamptey was judged to have dragged down Michy Batshuayi in the box, but replays showed there was little contact on the Palace striker.
But substitute Alexis Mac Allister netted a 90th-minute equaliser, latching on to fellow substitute Aaron Connolly’s lay-off to drill home a rasping first-time finish from the edge of the area.
In the first game of the day, substitute Billy Sharp scored a late penalty to earn Sheffield United their first point of the season in a draw with Fulham in the Premier League.
Sharp fired in from the spot after Ademola Lookman’s excellent solo effort had put the visitors ahead at Bramall Lane.
The Fulham winger, making his first start for the club, skipped beyond two players before firing left-footed past Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Aleksandar Mitrovic had earlier smacked a penalty against the crossbar after defender Jack Robinson handled.
And it was Mitrovic who then fouled Robinson inside the Fulham box, with the decision awarded by the video assistant referee.
The draw means both teams have their first point of the season, after losing their opening four games.
RESULTS
Spurs 3 – 2 West Ham
Palace 1 – 1 Brighton
Sheff Utd 1 – 1 Fulham

