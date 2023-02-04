Sports

EPL: West Ham frustrate Newcastle frustrated at St James’ Park

Posted on

 

 

 

Struggling West Ham produced a gritty performance to secure a rare away point and frustrate in-form Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Sean Longstaff followed up his two goals against Southampton on Tuesday, which booked the Magpies a place in the Carabao Cup final, by setting up Callum Wilson to fire the hosts ahead with a clinical finish, reports the BBC.

Fabian Schar almost made it 2-0 following a free-kick before Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta equalised from inside the six-yard box – the first Premier League goal Newcastle have conceded since November 6.

Eddie Howe’s side were far from their fluent best and the 69th-minute introduction of new signing Anthony Gordon as a substitute failed to inspire Newcastle as West Ham dug deep.

On a frustrating day for the Magpies, Joelinton was booked for a clear dive inside the West Ham box by referee Peter Bankes, while Allan Saint-Maximin had a goal-bound attempt blocked on his first Premier League start since August 28.

Newcastle, who started the weekend in third spot, are now fourth on 40 points – four ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham who entertain Manchester City on Sunday (16:30 GMT).

West Ham remain 16th – one point above the relegation zone – after securing a sixth point on the road this season.

RESULT

• Newcastle 1 – 1 West Ham

 

