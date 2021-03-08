EPL: West Ham see off Leeds to go fifth

*Chelsea beat Everton to strengthen top-four hopes

West Ham maintained their unlikely push for a place in next season’s Champions League with a deserved Premier League victory over Leeds United at London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side climbed to fifth – two points behind Chelsea, who beat Everton 2-0 earlier on Monday – and have a game in hand on their London rivals.

Jesse Lingard sparked West Ham into life when his menacing run into the penalty area drew a foul from Luke Ayling. Lingard, on loan from Manchester United, converted the rebound after his spot-kick was saved by Illan Meslier.

Leeds had found the net twice in a blistering opening spell, but Tyler Roberts’ finish was ruled out for a marginal offside against Helder Costa, and Raphinha ran the ball out of play before crossing to Patrick Bamford.

But the visitors were two goals down before half-time when the unmarked Craig Dawson headed in Aaron Cresswell’s corner.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds went close to a response five minutes after the restart when Raphinha’s sensational overhead attempt was tipped over by Lukasz Fabianski, while Bamford blazed over from Raphinha’s cut-back and Dawson cleared off the line as Leeds chased a late lifeline.

Pablo Fornals’ struck the crossbar with a dipping second-half shot, but the Hammers ultimately held firm at the back to see out the three points.

And Chelsea scored a goal in each half to see off top-four rivals Everton and maintain Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten start as Blues boss.

The hosts took the lead when Kai Havertz’s shot took a big deflection off Toffees defender Ben Godfrey.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a fine save to deny Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso and Havertz thought he had scored, but had handled the ball before finishing, reports the BBC.

However, the hosts doubled their lead through a Jorginho penalty after Pickford brought down the impressive Havertz.

With 10 league games of the season left, Chelsea remain fourth and in the last Champions League qualifying spot, only three points behind third-placed Leicester and four adrift of Manchester United in second.

Crucially, this victory takes the Blues four points clear of Everton in fifth and Carlo Ancelotti’s side – who have a game in hand over Chelsea – will drop to sixth if West Ham avoid defeat against Leeds in Monday’s late game.

Chelsea have not been beaten since a 2-0 loss at Leicester in Frank Lampard’s penultimate game as manager on January 19, with Tuchel yet to suffer defeat in 11 matches in charge.

RESULT

Chelsea 2 – 0 Everton

West Ham 2 – 0 Leeds

Like this: Like Loading...