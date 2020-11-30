EPL: West Ham win after VAR rules out late Villa strike

*Fulham stun Leicester to move out of bottom three

West Ham moved fifth in the Premier League with victory over Aston Villa in a pulsating match at London Stadium.

Villa’s Ollie Watkins was denied a stoppage-time equaliser after an agonising VAR wait deemed his upper arm was offside.

The former Brentford man also hit the bar with a penalty as the spirited visitors pressed for the leveller their play more than deserved, reports the BBC.

David Moyes has quietly established the Hammers as an effective outfit this season and they got off to the perfect start when Angelo Ogbonna buried a header past Emiliano Martinez inside the first two minutes.

Villa had won all three of their previous away games and seized control of the first half after that, Jack Grealish whipping an equaliser past Lukasz Fabianski from distance.

But Moyes rang the changes at half-time and it paid immediate dividends as substitute Said Benrahma set up Jarrod Bowen for a delightfully deft header immediately after the break to retake the lead.

Villa had plenty of chances to draw level but were left to rue Watkins’ profligacy and VAR’s ruling.

West Ham, meanwhile, gratefully took the win to move to within four points of Tottenham and the Premier League summit.

And Fulham climbed out of the Premier League relegation places with an impressive victory over Leicester that denied Brendan Rodgers’ side a share of top spot.

The visitors scored twice in eight first-half minutes, their first arriving when Ademola Lookman slotted past Kasper Schmeichel following Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s driving run from inside his own half.

Ivan Cavaleiro then made amends for his missed penalty against Everton eight days ago with a confident spot-kick, awarded after referee Simon Hooper reviewed Christian Fuchs’ tackle on Bobby Decordova-Reid on the pitch-side monitor.

Leicester had earlier struck the woodwork twice in quick succession as Wesley Fofana’s follow-up to Youri Tielemans’ volley cannoned off the crossbar.

But the Foxes, as they did in their 3-0 defeat by Liverpool, endured another frustrating night in attack until substitute Harvey Barnes’ late reply ensured a nervy finale for Scott Parker’s men.

Fulham’s second win of the season takes them up two places to 17th, while Leicester remain fourth and three points behind leaders Tottenham.

RESULTS

West Ham 2 – 1 Aston Villa

Leicester 1 – 2 Fulham

