EPL: West Ham’s top-four hopes suffer big blow with Brighton draw

West Ham’s hopes of a top-four Premier League finish suffered a major blow as they were held at Brighton.

The result sees the Hammers remain sixth, a point behind Liverpool in fifth and five adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, with two games remaining.

In a game containing few attacking highlights, Danny Welbeck appeared to have given the hosts a late victory, clipping an effort over Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after racing on to Percy Tau’s pass.

However, the Hammers levelled three minutes later when substitute Said Benrahma found the top right corner from the edge of the home penalty area.

In an earlier game, Nathan Tella scored his first senior goal as Southampton defeated relegated Fulham to register back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since December.

Che Adams punished poor set-piece defending to sweep Saints ahead with an instinctive half-volley when the Cottagers allowed James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick to bounce in the six-yard box.

Tella came off the bench in the second half to steer home Kyle Walker-Peters’ pinpoint low ball across the face of the Fulham penalty area.

Fulham, whose relegation had been confirmed by Monday’s defeat at home to Burnley, pulled one back as 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho drilled in off the crossbar to score on his first Premier League start.

But the teenager’s strike, Fulham’s first goal from open play in more than seven and a half hours, could not prevent Scott Parker’s side slipping to a seventh defeat in eight league games.

Southampton sealed victory in the closing stages as Adams and Tella combined, the latter’s backheel finding Theo Walcott, whose shot looped home via a slight deflection.

And Leeds United continued their fine form at the end of their first season back in the Premier League with an impressive victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Mateusz Klich curled in from the edge of the penalty area shortly before half-time and Jack Harrison’s flicked finish from Ezgjan Alioski’s strike after 60 minutes all but sealed the three points.

Substitute Rodrigo scored twice in three second-half minutes to complete a fine away win, producing a delightful chip over Bailey Peacock-Farrell for his first before rounding the Clarets keeper for Leeds’ fourth, reports the BBC.

With their Premier League safety confirmed by victory over Fulham on Monday, Burnley made a confident start, but Leeds’ Patrick Bamford went closest in the opening 10 minutes as he forced Peacock-Farrell – in for the absent Nick Pope – into action.

Charlie Taylor produced an excellent sliding block to deny Raphinha as the visitors gained a foothold, and the Brazilian forward was unable to execute an instinctive over-head attempt before Klich’s opener.

Matej Vydra was thwarted by the outstretched leg of Illan Meslier as Burnley pushed for an equaliser, before a dominant end to the contest ensured Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain on course for a top-half finish.

Burnley 0 – 4 Leeds United

Southampton 3 – 1 Fulham

Brighton 1 – 1 West Ham

