Sports

EPL: W’Ham beat Bournemouth after handball controversy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

West Ham moved up seven places to 10th in the Premier League table as Kurt Zouma’s controversial goal helped them beat Bournemouth.

Zouma glanced in a close-range header just before half-time, but the Cherries were furious as the ball appeared to hit the hands of Hammers defender Thilo Kehrer earlier in the move, reports the BBC.

However, after a check by the video assistant referee the goal was allowed to stand as they deemed the handball accidental and said it had not directly led to a goal.

Nevertheless, Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil was upset with the decision and was booked after talking to referee David Coote as the teams left the field at half-time.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 91st minute when Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura was deemed to have handled the ball when sliding in trying to block a cross, with Said Benrahma converting from the spot to secure victory.

It was a tough evening for the Cherries, now without a win in three matches, as they lost striker Dominic Solanke and goalkeeper Neto to injury after only 45 minutes.

RESULT

West Ham 2 – 0 Bournemouth

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Arteta ‘very disappointed’ with Arsenal performance

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was “very disappointed” with his side’s performance on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by Everton saw them slip to seventh in the Premier League. Arsenal had taken the lead through Martin Odegaard’s first-half strike but late goals by Richarlison and Demarai Gray saw them suffer a second consecutive league loss. […]
Sports

Omagbemi best for Falcons’ job –Okobi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Super Falcons star, Ngozi Okobi, has described exinternational, Florence Omagbemi, as the best candidate for the vacant national team position.   With the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) looking for a capable replacement for the last coach of the country’s female national team,   Thomas Dennerby, Okobi has said Omagbemi should be consider for the job. […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020 chief rules out further postponement

Posted on Author Reporter

…as 10,000 volunteers quit The President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee ruled out a cancellation or further postponement of the Olympics as doubts swirled among city governments and medical professionals whether the event can be held safely amid the pandemic. Public opinion polls in Japan have consistently shown that a majority want the Games […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica