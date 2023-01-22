EPL: W’Ham beat Everton to increase pressure on Lampard, Aston Villa sink Saints

Jarrod Bowen scored twice in the first half as West Ham moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Everton. Bowen opened the scoring just after half an hour following a check by the video assistant referee, before doubling the Hammers’ lead seven minutes later from close range, reports the BBC. Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri, along with board members Bill Kenwright, Denise Barrett-Baxendale and Graeme Sharp, were in attendance at London Stadium after staying away from Goodison Park last weekend. At the King Power Stadium, youngster Evan Ferguson scored late to earn Brighton a point after Leicester had come from behind to take the lead. Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring for Brighton after he drifted into the midfield and swept in a stunning curled shot from outside the area for his fourth goal in six games. Marc Albrighton, who had been on the pitch for just three minutes, tucked past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for the equaliser after Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans saw their shots saved. Barnes put the home side ahead when he confidently finished Luke Thomas’ header, flicked on from a corner, and for 25 second-half minutes Brendan Rodgers’ men looked like they would earn their first win in five games. But 18-year-old Ferguson rescued a point for Europe-chasing Brighton with his third Premier League goal, when he met Pervis Estupinan’s cross to head into the far corner. The result moves Brighton up to sixth in the league while the Foxes are 14th but just one point above the relegation places. And Nottingham Forest snatched a late equaliser to deny Bournemouth their first win since November. The Cherries took the lead when winger Dango Ouattara, making his debut following his £20m move from Lorient on Thursday, crossed from the right and Jaidon Anthony finished with a low strike. But the hosts could not hang on as they conceded in the 83rd minute. Substitute Sam Surridge, who began his career at Bournemouth, scored against his old side, sliding in from close range to convert Brennan Johnson’s low cross. There was a nervous wait for Forest as a video assistant referee checked to see if Surridge was onside, with the goal eventually given to earn Forest a vital point. The result saw Bournemouth drop down to 18th and into the Premier League relegation zone, four points behind Forest, who are now unbeaten in four matches and 13th in the table.

