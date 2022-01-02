EPL: Wins for Brentford, Brighton, Leeds

Brighton piled more pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez as the Seagulls climbed to eighth in the Premier League with victory in an entertaining match at Goodison Park.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a third-minute opener for the visitors following Neal Maupay’s cushioned header and Dan Burn headed in when unmarked at the back post to double the lead after 28 minutes, reports the BBC.

The returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin, absent through injury since August, had the chance to respond from the penalty spot after referee John Brooks reviewed Enock Mwepu’s challenge on Anthony Gordon – but he fired his spot-kick over.

The half-time whistle was met by jeers from the home support but Gordon gave his side hope of a fightback with a deflected shot eight minutes after the restart.

Allan drew a superb save from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as Everton chased an equaliser but Mac Allister’s excellent second put the away side back in control.

Gordon’s second with 14 minutes remaining made for a tense finish, but he was unable to complete his hat-trick with a late chance and Everton remain 15th with defeat.

And Brentford came from behind to ruin Steven Gerrard’s return to the dugout and leapfrog Aston Villa in the Premier League thanks to Mads Roerslev’s late winner.

Danny Ings steered Villa ahead after a delightful link-up with Emi Buendia but Roerslev set up Yoane Wissa to curl Brentford level and the Danish wing-back completed the comeback with his first Bees goal.

Gerrard, returning from Covid isolation after missing the defeat by Chelsea seven days earlier, saw Ings slide Villa ahead with a precise first-time finish in the 16th minute after a sublime piece of skill by Buendia.

The Argentinian playmaker produced an exquisite drag-back in midfield before slipping Ings clear to slide a fine shot inside Alvaro Fernandez’s far post for only his fourth goal since joining the club.

Brentford rode their luck for much of the first half but levelled with their first shot on target three minutes before the break, with Wissa curling home from 20 yards after immaculately controlling Roerslev’s pass.

Villa, without top scorer Ollie Watkins, controlled the majority of the second half but Roerslev poked home the 83rd-minute winner after seeing his initial effort well saved by Emi Martinez.

The visitors almost rescued a point at the death but Fernandez produced an instinctive stop to keep out Ings’ effort from John McGinn’s cushioned pass.

At Elland Road, Leeds United ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League with a victory over Burnley at Elland Road that adds to the Clarets’ own relegation fears.

Stuart Dallas curled in with 13 minutes to go and Daniel James’ header then crept in as Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Jack Harrison had opened the scoring before the break, squeezing an effort inside the near post after Wayne Hennessey saved the winger’s initial strike.

Substitute Maxwel Cornet’s sublime free-kick levelled for Burnley, whose celebrations were soured when Matt Lowton was hit in the face with a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Defeat means Burnley remain 18th, two points from safety with a game in hand on Watford above them.

RESULTS

Brentford 2 – 1 Aston Villa

Everton 2 – 3 Brighton

Leeds 3 – 1 Burnley

