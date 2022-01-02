Sports

EPL: Wins for Brentford, Brighton, Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Brighton piled more pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez as the Seagulls climbed to eighth in the Premier League with victory in an entertaining match at Goodison Park.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a third-minute opener for the visitors following Neal Maupay’s cushioned header and Dan Burn headed in when unmarked at the back post to double the lead after 28 minutes, reports the BBC.

The returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin, absent through injury since August, had the chance to respond from the penalty spot after referee John Brooks reviewed Enock Mwepu’s challenge on Anthony Gordon – but he fired his spot-kick over.

The half-time whistle was met by jeers from the home support but Gordon gave his side hope of a fightback with a deflected shot eight minutes after the restart.

Allan drew a superb save from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as Everton chased an equaliser but Mac Allister’s excellent second put the away side back in control.

Gordon’s second with 14 minutes remaining made for a tense finish, but he was unable to complete his hat-trick with a late chance and Everton remain 15th with defeat.

And Brentford came from behind to ruin Steven Gerrard’s return to the dugout and leapfrog Aston Villa in the Premier League thanks to Mads Roerslev’s late winner.

Danny Ings steered Villa ahead after a delightful link-up with Emi Buendia but Roerslev set up Yoane Wissa to curl Brentford level and the Danish wing-back completed the comeback with his first Bees goal.

Gerrard, returning from Covid isolation after missing the defeat by Chelsea seven days earlier, saw Ings slide Villa ahead with a precise first-time finish in the 16th minute after a sublime piece of skill by Buendia.

The Argentinian playmaker produced an exquisite drag-back in midfield before slipping Ings clear to slide a fine shot inside Alvaro Fernandez’s far post for only his fourth goal since joining the club.

Brentford rode their luck for much of the first half but levelled with their first shot on target three minutes before the break, with Wissa curling home from 20 yards after immaculately controlling Roerslev’s pass.

Villa, without top scorer Ollie Watkins, controlled the majority of the second half but Roerslev poked home the 83rd-minute winner after seeing his initial effort well saved by Emi Martinez.

The visitors almost rescued a point at the death but Fernandez produced an instinctive stop to keep out Ings’ effort from John McGinn’s cushioned pass.

At Elland Road, Leeds United ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League with a victory over Burnley at Elland Road that adds to the Clarets’ own relegation fears.

Stuart Dallas curled in with 13 minutes to go and Daniel James’ header then crept in as Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Jack Harrison had opened the scoring before the break, squeezing an effort inside the near post after Wayne Hennessey saved the winger’s initial strike.

Substitute Maxwel Cornet’s sublime free-kick levelled for Burnley, whose celebrations were soured when Matt Lowton was hit in the face with a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Defeat means Burnley remain 18th, two points from safety with a game in hand on Watford above them.

RESULTS

Brentford 2 – 1 Aston Villa

Everton 2 – 3 Brighton

Leeds 3 – 1 Burnley

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool’s Mane self-isolating after positive test

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. The news comes three days after the club said midfielder Thiago Alcantara had tested positive for Covid-19, reports the BBC. Liverpool say the Senegal winger has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall”. Mane, 28, played for […]
Sports

Serie A: Milan score late winner to stay top

Posted on Author Reporter

  Theo Hernandez’s 93rd-minute winner gave AC Milan a dramatic victory over Lazio to keep them top of Serie A. Ante Rebic’s header put Milan ahead, before Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty doubled their lead after 17 minutes, reports the BBC. Luis Alberto pulled one back for Lazio in the second half with a header from a […]
Sports

Uzoho happy to be back after injury layoff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Su p e r Eagles g o a l – k e e p e r , F r a n c i s Uzoho, is elated to be back in training with his club, Apoel FC ahead of the 2020-2021 season.   Uzoho picked up the injury in Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly clash against the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica