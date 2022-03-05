EPL: Wins for Chelsea, Newcastle, Villa, Palace & Brentford

…as Marsch’s first Leeds game ends in defeat at Leicester

Four goals in 22 second-half minutes helped Chelsea cruise to victory in their first Premier League game since owner Roman Abramovich said he will sell the club.

Manager Thomas Tuchel admitted news of the Russian billionaire’s decision had been as distraction, but his side did not show it at Turf Moor thanks to two goals from Kai Havertz, sandwiched between Reece James’ opener and Christian Pulisic’s close-range finish, reports the BBC.

Burnley will rue missed opportunities when the scores were level as they fell to a second successive defeat to remain in the relegation zone.

Just after the half-hour mark, the hosts squandered a great chance. Ashley Westwood’s looped cross was misjudged by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, who only punched as far as Dwight McNeil. Somehow, with the goal gaping, he managed to shoot over the bar.

Chelsea had plenty of possession in the first half, but little cutting edge; Nick Pope was barely tested in the Burnley goal.

Almost immediately after the restart, though, James edged into a crowded area and kept his cool to fire emphatically across Pope.

Chelsea were soon three up and in total control. First, Pulisic’s pinpoint cross was guided home expertly by Havertz, before the German bundled James’ cross over the line.

Pulisic got in on the act 21 minutes from time, rounding off what turned out to be a comfortable afternoon for Chelsea.

And Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick as Brentford ended an eight-game Premier League winless run at the expense of relegation-threatened Norwich City.

Toney scored two second-half penalties at Carrow Road to put the game beyond bottom-side Norwich, as Thomas Frank’s side moved six points clear of the relegation places.

Following his emotional return as a substitute last weekend – 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June – Christian Eriksen made his first competitive start for Brentford.

It was from an Eriksen corner that Brentford punished the hosts’ first-half profligacy, with Kristoffer Ajer’s near-post header falling to Toney.

Toney’s first spot-kick arrived after 52 minutes as referee Anthony Taylor reviewed a high foot by Ben Gibson on Pontus Jansson as the Norwich defender attempted to clear a cross.

A second penalty in six minutes, awarded after Toney was felled by Gibson, allowed the 25-year-old to complete his treble.

The damage had already been done when Milot Rashica had a response ruled out for offside midway through the second half, while Bryan Mbeumo was denied adding a fourth for Brentford the same reason.

Teemu Pukki gave the home fans something to cheer in added-time but an otherwise miserable day for Dean Smith’s Norwich left the Canaries five points from safety with 11 games remaining.

At Villa Park, Philippe Coutinho starred as Aston Villa produced a magnificent all-round display to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November and end Southampton’s six-match unbeaten run.

The Brazilian, who joined Villa on loan from Barcelona in January, played a role in the first two goals, before scoring the third as Villa emphatically ended a four-game winless streak at Villa Park and produced their biggest win under manager Steven Gerrard.

After a smart Coutinho pass Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins linked up, the latter turning Jack Stephens before curling into the far corner for the opening goal after nine minutes.

Meanwhile, Wolves’ European hopes suffered a further blow as they slipped to a third successive Premier League defeat against an impressive Crystal Palace at Molineux.

A dominant start by the visitors was rewarded when Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring from close range after fine build-up play by Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha then found the net himself from the penalty spot to double Palace’s lead before half-time after Jeffrey Schlupp was tripped by Max Kilman.

It could have been even better for the Eagles but for two fine saves from goalkeeper Jose Sa to deny Gallagher and Michael Olise.

The home side offered little in response, with Vicente Guaita equal to efforts from Daniel Podence and Chiquinho.

And in the opening match of the day, Jesse Marsch’s first game as Leeds boss ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes scored the only goal to give Leicester their second Premier League win of the week.

The winger produced City’s one moment of attacking quality with a precise angled finish midway through the second half of a game in which they had been largely second best.

It has been a tough and emotional week for Leeds since the departure of Marsch’s much-loved predecessor Marcelo Bielsa following a chastening month that saw them concede 20 goals and pick up one point from a possible 15.

But they produced a lively and energetic display at the King Power Stadium that showcased a change of shape and the hard-pressing, fast vertical football preferred by their American boss.

Better finishing from Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Junior Firpo and Raphinha would have given Leeds a win they so desperately need to ease their relegation concerns.

But, having spurned them, they left themselves vulnerable to a decisive moment like the one Barnes produced.

Leicester moved to 10th in the table. Leeds remain two points above the bottom three, having played two games more than 18th-placed Burnley.

RESULTS

Leicester 1 – 0 Leeds

Aston Villa 4 – 0 Southampton

Burnley 0 – 4 Chelsea

Newcastle 2 – 1 Brighton

Norwich 1 -3 Brentford

Wolves 0 – 2 Crystal Palace

