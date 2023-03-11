EPL: Wins for Everton, Spurs, Chelsea after Bournemouth stun Liverpool

Dwight McNeil’s goal after 35 seconds was enough to earn Everton a priceless victory over Brentford to move out of the Premier League relegation places.

The Toffees started the day in 18th place but capitalised on teams around them failing to win, leaping two points and three places above the drop zone, reports the BBC.

McNeil’s delightful strike with the first attack of the game gave the hosts the perfect start, rasping a finish across goal which nestled into the far corner.

Buoyed by a vocal crowd, the home side were swarming all over the Bees and created much the better chances with Demarai Gray seeing a second goal ruled out for handball by VAR.

Brentford looked to salvage something from the game but were not at their best, Ethan Pinnock having a header cleared off the line by McNeil and Kevin Schade heading wide at the far post as their 12-match unbeaten run ended.

And Harry Kane scored twice in a comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest as Tottenham consolidated their place in the Premier League’s top four and relieved some immediate pressure on manager Antonio Conte.

Liverpool’s surprise defeat at Bournemouth earlier on Saturday means Spurs are six points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s side in fourth and seven points above Newcastle, who have played three games fewer.

Kane broke the deadlock with a trademark header from Pedro Porro’s delivery before netting his 20th league goal of the season from the penalty spot following Joe Worrall’s foul on Richarlison.

The Brazil international – restored to the starting line-up after appearing to criticise Conte following Wednesday’s goalless draw with AC Milan – thought he had given Spurs the lead after just three minutes, but the video assistant referee disallowed the goal for offside.

Son Heung-min increased Spurs’ advantage in the second half when he steered Richarlison’s cross into the bottom corner, before Worrall pulled a goal back for Forest with a powerful header.

The visitors were denied a second consolation by Fraser Forster, who saved Andre Ayew’s late penalty after Dejan Kulusevski’s handball.

At the King Power Stadium, Chelsea’s mini-revival continued with a third victory in a row as they consigned struggling Leicester City to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Buoyed by their Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea started brightly and Ben Chilwell volleyed in from a tight angle against his old club.

Chelsea’s Joao Felix and Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall hit the woodwork in the space of two minutes, then Felix had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

Patson Daka rifled home an excellent equaliser after Ricardo Pereira won the ball off the dawdling Felix outside the box.

But Kai Havertz pounced six minutes into first-half injury time with an excellent dinked finish from Enzo Fernandez’s clever aerial ball.

Mykhailo Mudryk thought he had his first goal for the Blues after the break but his effort was disallowed for offside.

Mateo Kovacic sealed the win as he volleyed in from Mudryk’s header.

The sliding Foxes, who ended with 10 men following Wout Faes’ late dismissal for a second booking, now just sit one point outside the relegation zone.

And Leeds slipped back into the Premier League relegation places despite twice coming from behind to earn a point in an entertaining draw at home to Brighton.

Alexis Mac Allister’s first-half header was quickly cancelled out by Patrick Bamford’s spectacular 20-yard strike before Jack Harrison scored at both ends in a fast and frenetic second period.

World Cup winner Mac Allister nodded Brighton in front from close range after Kaoru Mitoma intelligently headed Pascal Gross’ deep cross back into the danger area.

Leeds soon levelled as Bamford’s speculative 20-yard shot took a slight deflection off Adam Webster to dip over Jason Steele and in off the underside of the bar.

In the first game of the day, Mohamed Salah’s glaring penalty miss helped Bournemouth climb out of the relegation zone after an excellent win which damaged Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Reds were brought back down to earth after last week’s 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United as the Cherries, who started the weekend bottom, did their survival chances a power of good.

Liverpool were punished for poor defending when the unmarked Philip Billing struck from eight yards for his sixth Premier League goal of the season after fine work by Dango Ouattara.

RESULTS

Bournemouth 1 – 0 Liverpool

Everton 1 – 0 Brentford

Leeds 2 – 2 Brighton

Leicester 1 – 3 Chelsea

Tottenham 3 – 1 Nottm Forest

