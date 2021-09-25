Sports

EPL: Wins for Everton, West Ham; Watford, Leicester draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Jesus gives Man City win at Chelsea, Fernandes misses penalty as Villa beat Utd

Jamie Vardy scored twice – as well as an own goal – as Leicester City came from behind to deny Burnley a first Premier League win of the season.

Vardy rounded Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho’s through ball with five minutes remaining to complete an eventful afternoon for the Foxes striker.

Burnley’s summer signing Maxwel Cornet had scored a stunning volley for the visitors late in the first half on his first league start since joining for £12.85m from Lyon in August, firing in emphatically from Matej Vydra’s cross.

Sean Dyche’s side had taken an early lead when Vardy inadvertently beat Kasper Schmeichel with a flicked header at his near post from Ashley Westwood’s corner.

However, the Foxes striker atoned for his error as he raced on to Youri Tielemans’ pass and found the bottom corner – before rescuing a late point with another calm finish.

Burnley boss Dyche, who was forced to replace the impressive Cornet because of injury in first-half stoppage time, thought his side had scored a dramatic winner in injury time only to see Chris Wood’s header ruled out for offside.

At Goodison Park, Everton beat the Premier League’s bottom club Norwich to return to winning ways and go level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.

Andros Townsend gave Everton the lead with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded with the help of the video assistant referee after a clumsy foul by Ozan Kabak on Allan.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then struck late in the second half to secure the Toffees’ fourth win from six league games since manager Rafael Benitez took charge this summer.

Some Everton fans voiced their frustration after last week’s 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa was followed by a Carabao Cup exit at Championship side QPR in midweek.

And Newcastle United’s winless start to the Premier League campaign continues after Watford snatched a 1-1 draw in the second half at Vicarage Road.

Sean Longstaff gave Newcastle the lead, but Ismaila Sarr levelled for the improved hosts after the break.

VAR then denied Watford’s Joshua King a late winner for offside, while substitute Jacob Murphy squandered a great chance in stoppage time for the visitors.

History was made on a scrappy afternoon, with Australian referee Jarred Gillett handing out seven yellow cards as he became the first overseas official in a Premier League game.

Karl Darlow was forced into a smart double save to deny Emmanuel Dennis giving Watford the lead inside the first two minutes, after he was played through by King.

Against a backdrop of more chants against manager Steve Bruce and owner Mike Ashley from the away end, Newcastle soon took the lead.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus’ deflected second-half effort gave a dominant Manchester City side a deserved victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

City enjoyed the vast majority of possession but failed to register a shot on target until Jesus found the bottom corner via Jorginho’s heel.

Romelu Lukaku had a goal disallowed for offside midway through the second half, reports the BBC.

The win means Pep Guardiola has become the most successful manager in City’s history in terms of victories.

And Bruno Fernandes missed a 93rd-minute penalty as Aston Villa won at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years in a pulsating match.

Kortney Hause had put Villa ahead with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time before the defender handled inside the box to present United with a lifeline.

However, Fernandes blazed over high over the bar in front of the Stretford End as United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

Having suffered an early Carabao Cup exit at home to West Ham, United have failed to win – or score – in their past two games before Villarreal’s Champions League visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday, in a repeat of the 2021 Europa League final which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost on penalties.

RESULTS
Chelsea 0 – 1 Man City
Man United 0 – 1 Aston Villa
Everton 2 – 0 Norwich
Leeds 1 – 2 West Ham
Leicester  2 – 2 Burnley
Watford 1 – 1 Newcastle

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

WAFU B Tourney: Ghana beat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ghana U-20 team have qualified for the semifinal stage of the ongoing WAFU B tournament in Benin Republic following their 1-0 win over Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Wednesday. Precious Boah’s expertly taken free-kick late in the second half was enough to give the Black Satellites the all-important victory they needed to progress. With this slim […]
Sports

EPL: Kane returns to inspire Spurs win against West Brom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have featured on a Premier League scoresheet together this season on six occasions Harry Kane made a surprisingly speedy return from injury to solve Tottenham’s scoring struggles and pile more misery on West Bromwich Albion, reports the BBC. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had suggested the England captain’s ankle issues […]
Sports

Oshoala makes history as Barca win first Women’s Champions League title

Posted on Author Reporter

  Asisat Oshoala won the Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona Femeni after humbling Chelsea 4-0 in the final on Sunday. The triumph is the first Champions League title for Barcelona Femeni and Oshoala became the first African woman to win the trophy. A first-minute own goal and another three inside 36 minutes, from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica