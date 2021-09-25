EPL: Wins for Everton, West Ham; Watford, Leicester draw

*Jesus gives Man City win at Chelsea, Fernandes misses penalty as Villa beat Utd

Jamie Vardy scored twice – as well as an own goal – as Leicester City came from behind to deny Burnley a first Premier League win of the season.

Vardy rounded Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho’s through ball with five minutes remaining to complete an eventful afternoon for the Foxes striker.

Burnley’s summer signing Maxwel Cornet had scored a stunning volley for the visitors late in the first half on his first league start since joining for £12.85m from Lyon in August, firing in emphatically from Matej Vydra’s cross.

Sean Dyche’s side had taken an early lead when Vardy inadvertently beat Kasper Schmeichel with a flicked header at his near post from Ashley Westwood’s corner.

However, the Foxes striker atoned for his error as he raced on to Youri Tielemans’ pass and found the bottom corner – before rescuing a late point with another calm finish.

Burnley boss Dyche, who was forced to replace the impressive Cornet because of injury in first-half stoppage time, thought his side had scored a dramatic winner in injury time only to see Chris Wood’s header ruled out for offside.

At Goodison Park, Everton beat the Premier League’s bottom club Norwich to return to winning ways and go level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.

Andros Townsend gave Everton the lead with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded with the help of the video assistant referee after a clumsy foul by Ozan Kabak on Allan.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then struck late in the second half to secure the Toffees’ fourth win from six league games since manager Rafael Benitez took charge this summer.

Some Everton fans voiced their frustration after last week’s 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa was followed by a Carabao Cup exit at Championship side QPR in midweek.

And Newcastle United’s winless start to the Premier League campaign continues after Watford snatched a 1-1 draw in the second half at Vicarage Road.

Sean Longstaff gave Newcastle the lead, but Ismaila Sarr levelled for the improved hosts after the break.

VAR then denied Watford’s Joshua King a late winner for offside, while substitute Jacob Murphy squandered a great chance in stoppage time for the visitors.

History was made on a scrappy afternoon, with Australian referee Jarred Gillett handing out seven yellow cards as he became the first overseas official in a Premier League game.

Karl Darlow was forced into a smart double save to deny Emmanuel Dennis giving Watford the lead inside the first two minutes, after he was played through by King.

Against a backdrop of more chants against manager Steve Bruce and owner Mike Ashley from the away end, Newcastle soon took the lead.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus’ deflected second-half effort gave a dominant Manchester City side a deserved victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

City enjoyed the vast majority of possession but failed to register a shot on target until Jesus found the bottom corner via Jorginho’s heel.

Romelu Lukaku had a goal disallowed for offside midway through the second half, reports the BBC.

The win means Pep Guardiola has become the most successful manager in City’s history in terms of victories.

And Bruno Fernandes missed a 93rd-minute penalty as Aston Villa won at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years in a pulsating match.

Kortney Hause had put Villa ahead with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time before the defender handled inside the box to present United with a lifeline.

However, Fernandes blazed over high over the bar in front of the Stretford End as United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

Having suffered an early Carabao Cup exit at home to West Ham, United have failed to win – or score – in their past two games before Villarreal’s Champions League visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday, in a repeat of the 2021 Europa League final which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost on penalties.

RESULTS

Chelsea 0 – 1 Man City

Man United 0 – 1 Aston Villa

Everton 2 – 0 Norwich

Leeds 1 – 2 West Ham

Leicester 2 – 2 Burnley

Watford 1 – 1 Newcastle

Like this: Like Loading...