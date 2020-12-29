EPL: Wins for Leeds, Burnley, Arsenal

Leeds United demonstrated all of their attacking flair as they embarrassed West Brom and left Sam Allardyce still searching for his first win as Albion manager.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side scored four goals in a rampant first-half display, leaving Allardyce looking glum before compounding his misery with a fifth after the break, reports the BBC.

After a tight opening, Leeds were gifted the opening goal when Albion’s Romaine Sawyers bizarrely passed into his own net from 25 yards.

From that point Leeds utterly dominated. Ezgjan Alioski’s crisp drive and Jack Harrison’s thumping close-range finish left Albion trailing 3-0, while worryingly devoid of ideas and confidence.

Rodrigo’s deflected shot put Leeds 4-0 ahead before half-time – but there was no let up for Albion after the break.

Another swift attack ended in Brazilian winger Raphinha cutting inside from the right and curling beautifully into the top corner for the fifth.

Leeds, who were promoted back to the top flight in July after a 16-year absence, move up to 11th place with 23 points from their opening 16 games.

After coming up alongside Leeds, Albion remain second bottom and are five points adrift of safety.

And striker Alexandre Lacazette scored 21 seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute to give Arsenal a narrow win at Brighton.

The Frenchman swept in Bukayo Saka’s ball for his third goal in three games to earn the Gunners their first back-to-back league wins since the start of the season.

However, their display lacked the fizz that saw them defeat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday. They were particularly sluggish in the first half when they only managed one effort on goal.

The tempo and urgency was turned up a couple of notches after the break, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli going close before Lacazette struck.

Brighton boss Graham Potter left forwards Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck on the bench – two of six changes made to the starting XI. His side once again looked comfortable and composed on the ball but it was the same old story in attack.

The closest the home side came to scoring was when Alireza Jahanbakhsh forced a sharp save from Bernd Leno at his near post.

Arsenal climb up to 13th and now have 20 points, while Brighton remain two points above the drop zone in 17th.

At Turf Moor, Burnley’s recent Premier League improvement continued as they edged to a narrow victory over bottom side Sheffield United.

Ben Mee’s first-half header from a corner was enough to separate the two lowest-scoring sides in the top flight.

Sean Dyche’s side have now won three of their past five games and rise to 16th, while the Blades remain bottom with only two points.

And Southampton were unable to claim the victory they needed to move into the Premier League’s top four as they were held to a goalless draw by West Ham at St Mary’s.

Without manager Ralph Hasenhuttl – operating from home via a video link after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus – Saints dominated on the ball but remain ninth in the table after failing to find a breakthrough.

RESULTS

Brighton 0 – 1 Arsenal

Burnley 1 – 0 Sheff Utd

Southampton 0 – 0 West Ham

West Brom 0 – 5 Leeds

