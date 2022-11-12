EPL: Wins for Liverpool, Forest, Spurs; Everton thrashed

Nathan Jones’ Southampton reign got off to a losing start as Liverpool signed off for the break for the World Cup with a comfortable win at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino put the disappointment of missing out on a place in the Brazil squad for Qatar behind him by heading the Reds ahead before Saints equalised through the unmarked Che Adams, reports the BBC.

In an entertaining game, two goals by Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez before half-time put Liverpool in control.

Nunez, one of seven Reds players heading for the World Cup as it stands, made it 2-1 when he poked past Gavin Bazunu from close range before tapping home the third after Andy Robertson’s assist.

Liverpool would have won by more but for two outstanding stops by Bazunu, the 20-year-old denying both Mohamed Salah and Firmino at close range.

Reds keeper Alisson also produced a quality save to keep out Adams’ header in the 77th-minute.

And Nottingham Forest avoided being bottom of the Premier League at Christmas as they beat Crystal Palace in a game heavy on VAR decisions.

Morgan Gibbs-White was initially flagged offside when he prodded home from close range after Palace keeper Vicente Guaita parried from Brennan Johnson.

Replays at first seemed to suggest the decision was correct but, after a lengthy delay, the video assistant referee awarded the goal and it proved to be the winner.

Palace had only themselves to blame for defeat, however, Wilfried Zaha having earlier dragged a penalty wide after Joe Worrall was adjudged to have brought him down.

Victory lifts Forest off the foot of the table as they climb two places to 18th, while Palace remain 11th after only a second defeat in seven league games.

In North London, two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur earned Tottenham a remarkable Premier League victory over Leeds, who surrendered the lead three times.

Bentancur fired Spurs level for the third time in the match via a wicked deflection off Luke Ayling, before tapping in Dejan Kulusevski’s low cross to earn Antonio Conte’s side all three points in dramatic fashion.

In a breathless first half, Crysencio Summerville’s fourth goal in as many top-flight games opened the scoring before Harry Kane rifled in an equaliser from close range.

In-form Rodrigo scored his fourth in four league matches to put Leeds ahead again, but Ben Davies snuck a shot beyond Illan Meslier and the retreating Rasmus Kristensen to restore parity for the second time.

Another smart Rodrigo finish left Spurs staring at the prospect of a third straight league defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Bentancur’s late double broke the visitors’ hearts.

Leeds’ misery was compounded when Tyler Adams was dismissed for a second bookable offence with three minutes remaining.

The victory consolidates Spurs’ place in the top four, while Leeds drop two places to 14th.

And Bournemouth breezed past struggling Everton for the second time in a week to pile the pressure on Toffees boss Frank Lampard.

The visitors, who were thrashed 4-1 by the Cherries in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, have now lost five of their last seven Premier League games to slip to 17th in the table, just one place and one point outside the relegation zone.

The home side took the lead early on when Dominic Solanke’s curling effort was parried by Jordan Pickford into the path of Marcus Tavernier, who bundled the ball home for his second Premier League goal in as many matches.

Wales international Kieffer Moore doubled Bournemouth’s advantage seven minutes later with a powerful header from close range after Tavernier had helped the ball back into the box, although Lampard was furious that the game was allowed to continue after James Tarkowski suffered a head injury in the build-up.

Everton improved after the break and went close through Idrissa Gueye, while the impressive Tavernier would have extended Bournemouth’s lead but for a fine stop by Pickford.

At the London Stadium, James Maddison scored the opening goal in Leicester’s victory over West Ham but left the field with an apparent leg injury after 25 minutes.

The 25-year-old received his call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Qatar earlier this week.

Maddison, who has now scored seven goals in the Premier League this season, was able to walk off the pitch and didn’t appear to be in any significant pain.

West Ham were more involved in the game after Maddison’s departure but Craig Dawson gave away a penalty which was well saved by Lukasz Fabianski from Youri Tielemans’ low drive.

But Harvey Barnes finished off a lovely counter-attacking move when he slotted past Fabianksi to seal a third consecutive away win for the Foxes.

Having won six games at home in the Premier League West Ham have now lost their last two on the spin at London Stadium, suffering defeat last weekend after conceding a last-minute goal to Crystal Palace.

RESULTS

• Bournemouth 3 – 0 Everton

• Liverpool 3 – 1 Southampton

• Nottm Forest 1 – 0 Crystal Palace

• Tottenham 4 – 3 Leeds

• West Ham 0 – 2 Leicester

