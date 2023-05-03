EPL: Wins for Liverpool, Man City as Haaland breaks record 

Erling Haaland scored a record-breaking 35th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City beat West Ham to return to the top of the table.

The Norwegian striker raced on to Jack Grealish’s through ball and chipped past West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to go past the previous record of 34 goals, held jointly by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, reports the BBC.

Nathan Ake had headed City in front early in the second half after he was left unmarked at the back post from Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick and Haaland’s dink doubled the lead.

Phil Foden’s deflected volley made sure of the points to keep Pep Guardiola’s side on course for a fifth title in six years.

West Ham, who were without Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd because of a sickness bug, had done a good job of frustrating City in the first 45 minutes, although Grealish and Rodri had both struck the post.

Jarrod Bowen came closest for the visitors but his effort from a tight angle was kept out by City’s German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who was otherwise largely untroubled as he made his Premier League debut, with Ederson left on the bench.

City are now a point clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand, while West Ham stay 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

And Liverpool kept alive their outside hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League after Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable Anfield scoring form to help sink Fulham.

Salah scored for the eighth home game in a row as the Reds won for the fifth successive Premier League game to maintain their flourishing late-season form.

The Egypt forward beat Bernd Leno from the penalty spot in the 39th-minute after Darwin Nunez was fouled by Issa Diop.

However, it required an outstanding one-handed save by Liverpool’s Brazil keeper Alisson in the 77th-minute to keep out countryman Carlos Vinicius.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz in sparkling form, Liverpool created a string of chances but were unable to add to their lead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side stay fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand including Thursday’s match at eighth-placed Brighton – kick-off 20:00 BST.

RESULTS

Man City 3 – 0 West Ham

Liverpool 1 – 0 Fulham