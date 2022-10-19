EPL: Wins for Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle

Manchester United produced arguably their finest performance under manager Erik ten Hag as Tottenham were swept aside in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The scoreline does not do justice to United’s vast superiority as only the brilliance of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris denied them the truly emphatic victory they deserved, reports the BBC.

Lloris made five outstanding saves in the first half alone as United rained in 19 shots on the Spurs goal, which somehow remained intact.

Fred finally broke the deadlock two minutes after the break, his shot carrying a degree of good fortune as Lloris was finally beaten by Ben Davies’ deflection, but it was no more than United deserved for a display high on quality and intensity.

United moved out of sight after 69 minutes when Bruno Fernandes curled a precise right-foot finish beyond the stretching Lloris in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle underlined their top-six credentials by beating Everton thanks to Miguel Almiron’s fifth goal of the season.

The Paraguayan scored with a lovely curling finish from 25 yards to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Eddie Howe’s side took control of the first half through midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who came close to scoring on two occasions, and then saw out victory against an Everton team which failed to register a shot on target despite a first start of the season by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international returned from injury and headed over from a first-half corner, but it was Jordan Pickford who was the busier of the two England goalkeepers on show as Newcastle’s Nick Pope was rarely troubled.

After a promising start to the season, this was a third consecutive defeat for Frank Lampard’s side, who have also lost against Tottenham and Manchester United.

And Darwin Nunez scored his first Anfield goal for Liverpool and Alisson saved a penalty as the Reds defeated West Ham in an incident-packed encounter.

Nunez had already gone close with a rasping attempt when he rose to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ cross and plant a downward header beyond the reach of Lukasz Fabianski.

The busy Nunez was presented with a chance to double the lead moments later but this time Fabianski was able to save before the Hammers were awarded a penalty after Joe Gomez’s foul on Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen picked himself up to take it but Alisson produced a fine diving save in front of the Kop to ensure Liverpool backed up their excellent win over Manchester City on Sunday with another three points.

In another match, Southampton relieved the pressure on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl with their first win in six games against south-coast rivals Bournemouth, who lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil.

It is hard to remember a time when pressure was not on Hasenhuttl, who has been in charge of the Saints since December 2018, but his side seem to grind out results when required and this was another example of that.

Che Adams’ first-half glancing header, after a left-wing cross from full-back Romain Perraud, was the their first away goal in four games and ultimately proved enough as the Saints won for the first time since August 30.

Perhaps more importantly, and certainly more encouragingly for the remainder of the season, they kept their first clean sheet in 17 games, dating back to April 16 last season.

They invited pressure from Bournemouth after the goal, but the hosts, who were unbeaten in six games under the guidance of O’Neil, failed to really test Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu in the Saints’ goal.

The result lifts Southampton to 14th, two points clear of the relegation zone, while Bournemouth sit 11th.

RESULTS

Bournemouth 0 – 1 Southampton

Brentford 0 – 0 Chelsea

Liverpool 1 – 0 West Ham

Newcastle 1 – 0 Everton

Man Utd 2 – 0 Tottenham

