EPL: Wolves beat Arsenal, Cavani inspires Man United as Spurs go top

Wolves recovered from a nasty head injury to top scorer Raul Jimenez to secure their first win at Arsenal since 1979.
Mexico striker Jimenez had come off worse in a sickening clash of heads with Gunners defender David Luiz after an Arsenal corner in the opening exchanges and was treated on field for 10 minutes before being taken to hospital, reports the BBC.
A game between two of the Premier League’s lowest-scoring sides was understandably flat after that but it came to life when Pedro Neto slotted home from close range after Leandro Dendoncker had headed Adama Traore’s teasing cross against the bar midway through the first half.
Gabriel equalised for the hosts with a thumping header from a Willian cross just three minutes later but Wolves were the better side throughout and re-established their lead when Daniel Podence cleverly converted after keeper Bernd Leno fumbled Neto’s drive.
Arsenal rarely threatened, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang little more than a spectator at times, and boss Mikel Arteta has much to ponder with his side languishing in 14th place in the Premier League after 10 matches.
Wolves, on the other hand, are up to sixth and sit just four points off the summit in an increasingly congested top half of the table.
And Tottenham returned to the top of the Premier League despite being held by Chelsea in a highly-competitive yet goalless London stalemate.
The eagerly-anticipated fixture between two teams in excellent form failed to produce a goal as both sides cancelled each other out at Stamford Bridge.
Edouard Mendy kept out Serge Aurier’s ferocious strike while Steven Bergwijn scooped another Spurs chance over the bar.
Chelsea were looking to celebrate Roman Abramovich’s 1,000th game as club owner with victory over a Spurs team managed by their former boss Jose Mourinho.
The Blues struggled to carve out clear-cut chances although Hugo Lloris produced a great late save to deny Mason Mount.
Spurs, replaced at the top by Liverpool on Saturday, return to the summit, level on 21 points with the Reds but with a superior goal difference.
Chelsea are two points behind in third spot.
In the first game of the day, substitute Edinson Cavani inspired Manchester United to a stunning victory against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in trouble at the break after set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse set up Jan Bednarek’s opening header and then scored direct from a free-kick, reports the BBC.
But Cavani’s second-half presence made all the difference, first presenting Bruno Fernandes with the chance to pull one back and then heading home from a deflected Fernandes shot shortly afterwards.
In stoppage time the Uruguayan buried a trademark header to complete the comeback and maintain United’s 100% record on the road.
RESULTS
Arsenal 1 – 2 Wolves
Chelsea 0 – 0 Spurs
Southampton 2 – 3 Man United

