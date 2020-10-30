Sports

EPL: Wolves breeze past Palace

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Teenager Rayan Ait-Nouri scored on his Wolves debut as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side moved joint top of the Premier League with a deserved victory over Crystal Palace at Molineux.
The France Under-21 left-back, 19, joined the club on a season-long loan – with an option to buy – from Ligue 1 Angers this month and took just 18 minutes to announce himself with a first-time strike from Cheikhou Kouyate’s headed clearance, reports the BBC.
Portuguese winger Daniel Podence doubled the hosts’ advantage nine minutes later, carefully guiding in Pedro Neto’s cross at the back post.
Wolves went close to more first-half joy as Nelson Semedo and Leander Dendoncker went close with efforts from outside the box, while the video assistant referee denied Palace a lifeline from the penalty spot when Patrick van Aanholt was found to be offside, prior to being felled by Willy Boly.
Palace were much improved after the break but a frustrated Wilfried Zaha had a penalty appeal dismissed and a disappointing night for Roy Hodgson’s side was compounded when Luka Milivojevic was shown a red card for a tackle on Joao Moutinho in the closing stages.
A fourth victory from seven games moved Wolves up to third in the standings, level on 13 points with Everton and Liverpool who both have a game in hand.
RESULT
Wolves 2 – 0 Palace

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool vs Burnley, LaLiga, Serie A To Air Live On GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this weekend. The games scheduled to hold from 10-12 July, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive […]
Sports

Unbelievable, Ronaldo may join Messi at Barca

Posted on Author Reporter

  The era of Ronaldo versus Messi may be over if the move to get the former out of Juventus comes to fruition. UK paper, Daily Mail has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona in a sensational move that would see him play alongside Lionel Messi. Juventus are reportedly trying to relieve […]
Sports

EPL: Show some pride, Arteta tells overlooked Ozil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mikel Arteta wants Mesut Özil to feel “hurt and disappointed” at his continued absence from the Arsenal team and has again challenged the player to show he is prepared to operate at his full potential over the remainder of the season. Özil has not featured since the Premier League restarted, remaining on the bench […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: