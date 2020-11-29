Sports

EPL: Wolves compound Arteta’s woes with Arsenal win

Wolves recovered from a nasty head injury to top scorer Raul Jimenez to secure their first win at Arsenal since 1979.
Mexico striker Jimenez had come off worse in a sickening clash of heads with Gunners defender David Luiz after an Arsenal corner in the opening exchanges and was treated on field for 10 minutes before being taken to hospital, reports the BBC.
A game between two of the Premier League’s lowest-scoring sides was understandably flat after that but it came to life when Pedro Neto slotted home from close range after Leandro Dendoncker had headed Adama Traore’s teasing cross against the bar midway through the first half.
Gabriel equalised for the hosts with a thumping header from a Willian cross just three minutes later but Wolves were the better side throughout and re-established their lead when Daniel Podence cleverly converted after keeper Bernd Leno fumbled Neto’s drive.
Arsenal rarely threatened, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang little more than a spectator at times, and boss Mikel Arteta has much to ponder with his side languishing in 14th place in the Premier League after 10 matches.
Wolves, on the other hand, are up to sixth and sit just four points off the summit in an increasingly congested top half of the table.
RESULTS
Arsenal 1 – 2 Wolves
Chelsea 0 – 0 Spurs
Southampton 2 – 3 Man United

