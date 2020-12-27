EPL: Wolves out to devour Mourinho’s Spurs

After two straight Premier League defeats dented his side’s title credentials, Jose Mourinho and his wobbly Tottenham Hotspur face another tricky outing when they show up at the Molineux to square up against Wolverhampton Wanders, a side desperate to atone for a midweek reversal at Burnley.

Just two weeks ago, the Portuguese handler was basking in the euphoria of seeing his side riding high on the table following wins over Manchester City and Arsenal. But subsequent defeats to champions Liverpool at Anfield and a shock home loss to Leicester City last weekend have been a reality check and once again brought to the fore questions over his tactics.

While victories have been able to patch over his safety first tactics, however, the fact that he opted for this approach against the Foxes and still ended up losing has left many wondering why, with the calibre of offensive talent at his disposal, he still prefers conservative football, even when playing at home.

A fact that was highlighted by a former international Paul Ince who was a colour analyst during the game and who said had fans been in the stadium they would not have accepted such negative tactics from their team.

And Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is a team very capable of causing Spurs problems as they showed two Tuesday’s ago when they came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 with an added-time winner.

But inconsistent performances, as was the case in midweek when they surprisingly lost at Turf Moor to Burnl e y , means that Wolves are mired in mid table five places away from their dream of securing a Europa League spot. Another defeat in the game of the afternoon will cast them further adrift of the all-important sixth spot on the table, which will give them another run in Europe next season. However, in the wake of the recent setbacks,

Mourinho knows that anything short of a win today will place him under further scrutiny especially as his style of play is in sharp contrast to the effervescence football Spurs’ fans enjoyed when former boss,

Maurico Pochettino was in charge. Nonetheless the afternoon kicks off with a desperate Leeds hoping to put the humiliation of their last Sunday’s 6-2 hammering by Manchester United behind them and get the better of Burnley at 1pm and is followed by West Ham United hosting Brighton and then Sam Allardyce will attempt the ‘mother of all upsets’ if he can get his West Brom to leave Anfield with anything when they face table toppers and champions, Liverpool

Like this: Like Loading...