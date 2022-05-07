Sports

EPL: Wolves score late to draw with Chelsea as Watford relegated

Wolves captain Conor Coady headed an added-time equaliser to deny Chelsea victory on the day the sale of the club was agreed.

With Todd Boehly – the man leading the consortium’s purchase – watching on at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku looked to have secured victory for the Blues with two goals in three second-half minutes, reports the BBC.

But Wolves substitute Francisco Trincao pulled one back with a spectacular effort 11 minutes from time and Coady headed in to level seven minutes into added time.

Meanwhile, Watford have been relegated from the Premier League after Wilfried Zaha’s first-half penalty secured a deserved victory for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Defeat by Burnley last week had left the Hornets 12 points adrift of safety with four games remaining and Palace sent their former manager Roy Hodgson’s side straight back down to the Championship with a dominant display.

The Eagles controlled the contest from the outset and went ahead when Zaha confidently swept his 31st-minute spot-kick past Ben Foster after Hassan Kamara had used his arm to block Michael Olise’s back-post header.

Watford never looked like scoring and their misery was compounded when Kamara, already booked for that handball, was dismissed when his push on Olise produced a second yellow card.

It is the second time Watford have dropped out of the top flight in the past three seasons. The manager-less Hornets also went went down on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign before securing an immediate return under Xisco Munoz.

The identity of the coach who will be tasked with emulating Munoz’s achievement is still unknown, however, with Hodgson set to retire from top-level management when his contract at Vicarage Road expires at the end of the season.

Relegation represents a bitter final chapter in 74-year-old Hodgson’s managerial career, which has included spells at 17 clubs – including Palace – in eight countries, plus four international sides over 46 years.

And two goals in 79 first-half seconds set Brentford on their way to a comfortable victory over Southampton.

Both sides began the day on 40 points but Brentford’s victory moved the Bees up to 12th in the Premier League, 11 points clear of the bottom three.

They went in front when centre-back Pontus Jansson forced home Ivan Toney’s cross from close range, before Yoane Wissa curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area moments later.

Kristoffer Ajer sealed the win in the second half when he skipped away from two Saints players in the area before poking the ball beyond Fraser Forster.

Despite the defeat, Southampton should be safe from relegation, with an eight-point cushion between themselves and 18th-placed Everton, although the Saints have the fewest games remaining of any of the bottom six.

At Turf Moor, Danny Ings scored against his former club as Burnley’s survival chances suffered a huge setback against Aston Villa.

Ings, who spent four years with the Clarets before moving to Liverpool in 2015, did not celebrate after tucking past Nick Pope, having been put through by Emiliano Buendia.

Argentine Buendia, starting in place of Philippe Coutinho who was dropped to the bench, then scored with a deflected finish after being picked out inside the box by Lucas Digne.

Ollie Watkins added to the home side’s misery when he was left unmarked to head the third after John McGinn’s cross.

Burnley had won their previous three games to give themselves hope of avoiding relegation, but they were back to their bad old habits.

Wout Weghorst headed a couple of chances wide and went close with another attempt on the turn, while Dwight McNeil forced a couple of saves before substitute Maxwel Cornet scored a consolation in stoppage time.

With three games remaining, they are 16th in the table, two points clear of Everton, who are third from bottom but have two games in hand.

Leeds, who are directly below the Clarets in 17th, are level on 34 points with Burnley but have one game in hand.

RESULTS

Brentford 3 – 0 Southampton
Burnley 1 – 3 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 2 Wolves
Crystal Palace 1 – 0 Watford

 

