Sports

EPL: Wolves stun Man United at Old Trafford

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Manchester United lost for the first time in the Premier League under interim coach Ralf Rangnick as Joao Moutinho struck late on to give Wolverhampton Wanderers victory at Old Trafford.

Moutinho drove home on the half-volley after Adama Traore’s cross had only been half cleared by Phil Jones, who was making his first appearance for the hosts in 707 days, reports the BBC.

It was a deserved win for Wolves, who dominated the first half and also hit the bar late on through Romain Saiss’ free-kick.

But it was a disappointing display by United, who did not get going until Bruno Fernandes came on midway through the second half.

The Portuguese midfielder hit the crossbar before Cristiano Ronaldo fired just wide soon after.

Jose Sa produced a brilliant save in the final seconds to keep out Fernandes’ free-kick and ensure Wolves’ first league win at Old Trafford since 1980.

United remain seventh while Wolves are now three points and once place behind them in eighth.

RESULT

Man United 0 – 1 Wolves

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Delta FA crisis: Pressure mounts on Edema, Ikpeba to stage fresh election

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew

•Chris Green faults normalization body, fresh poll •South-South chairmen reject proposed election   The administrative football crisis in Delta State took a new twist at the weekend as some powerful forces mounted pressure on FA chairman, Edema Fuludu and vice, Victor Ikpeba, to stage a fresh election in the state.   will be recalled that […]
Sports

Messi returns to training as La Liga kicks off

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi has returned to training following his failed attempt to force a move away from the club.   Messi, 33, submitted a transfer request on 25 August but said last Friday he would stay because it is “impossible” for any team to pay his release clause.   It is the […]
Sports

EPL: Son strike gives Spurs win over Man City without Kane

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as West Ham fight back to win at Newcastle Tottenham made light of the absence of unsettled Harry Kane to start the Premier League season with a win over champions Manchester City and their £100m man Jack Grealish. Kane – heavily linked with a move to Manchester City – sat out this pulsating encounter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica