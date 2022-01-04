Sports

EPL: Wolves stun Man Utd At Old Trafford

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Manchester United lost for the first time in the Premier League under interim coach Ralf Rangnick as Joao Moutinho struck late on to give Wolverhampton Wanderers victory at Old Trafford. Moutinho drove home on the half-volley after Adama Traore’s cross had only been half cleared by Phil Jones, who was making his first appearance for the hosts in 707 days, reports the BBC. It was a deserved win for Wolves, who dominated the first half and also hit the bar late on through Romain Saiss’ free-kick. But it was a disappointing display by United, who did not get going until Bruno Fernandes came on midway through the second half. The Portuguese midfielder hit the crossbar before Cristiano Ronaldo fired just wide soon after. Jose Sa produced a brilliant save in the final seconds to keep out Fernandes’ free-kick and ensure Wolves’ first league win at Old Trafford since 1980. United remain seventh while Wolves are now three points and once place behind them in eighth.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Lacklustre Eagles limp into World Cup playoff

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles, on Tuesday, posted another dismal showing in front of their fans in Lagos as they laboured to a 1-1 daw with Cape Verde which still earned them qualification into the last round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They finished as Group C leaders with 13 points after six games.   Striker […]
Sports

Iwobi doing nothing at Everton, Bent blasts Eagles star

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has urged Everton to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Alex Iwobi. The Toffees signed the Nigeria international on transfer deadline day last summer for £34 million after they failed in their bid to secure the signing of the Ivory Coast star. Iwobi struggled to […]
Sports

How Match-Fixing Threatens the Integrity of Sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Integrity is one of the most important things in professional sports. Without it, there can be none. All athletes and teams participating in a competition need to do their best to win – everything allowed by the rule of the competition they participate in, and nothing more. Of course, athletes do fail to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica