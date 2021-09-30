Sports

EPL: Wounded Man City look to refocus at Anfield

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

If any fixture can refocus Manchester City’s minds after their midweek loss at Paris St Germain in the Champions League it is a visit to Anfield to take on a Liverpool side who look a clear and present danger in the Premier League title race.

City’s statement win at Chelsea last weekend was followed by a decent performance in Paris on Tuesday where they were undone in a 2-0 defeat by a fearsome attack featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

There will be no time for Pep Guardiola’s side to dwell on that reverse, however, when they take on Premier League leaders Liverpool, buoyant after a 5-1 Champions League win at Porto.

Liverpool boast the last remaining unbeaten Premier League record this season and lead the table by one point from City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sunday offers Juergen Klopp’s side the chance to put some daylight between themselves and Guardiola’s side but also to avenge last season’s painful 4-1 defeat in the corresponding fixture in February — a match played at an empty Anfield.

That was a result, helped by a nightmare display from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, that all but ended Liverpool’s hold on their title and left City in charge at the top.

This season, with Virgil van Dijk back back at the heart of Liverpool’s defence and their intensity restored, the Reds look like the side that went toe-to-toe with City in a mesmerising 2018-19 race and then romped to the title the next season.

“We need a complex and complete performance against them to have a chance only and that’s it,” Klopp said of Sunday’s meeting. “But I’m really looking forward to it.”

Liverpool look set to be without right back Trent Alexander Arnold against City in which case James Milner could slot in.

City boss Guardiola was sanguine after the loss at PSG.

“In the end we were better. It was a good performance and we did everything but could not score,” the Spaniard said.

EARLY KICKOFF

Before Liverpool and City lock horns, several sides have the chance to top the table on Saturday.

Manchester United host Everton in the weekend’s early kickoff while later on Chelsea welcome Southampton.

It has been a chastening past week for Chelsea with last weekend’s home defeat by City, a match they could have lost by more than 1-0, followed by a reverse at Juventus by the same scoreline in their defence of the Champions League title.

It was only the second time Chelsea have lost consecutive games since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard and, after looking like an impregnable force a few weeks ago, suddenly they look toothless with striker Romelu Lukaku lacking service.

“We were slow in our decision-making and we lacked that sharpness,” manager Tuchel said of the defeat in Turin and the German will demand an immediate response against a Southampton side still looking for a first win of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa on Sunday hoping to snap a run of three successive league defeats, while across London West Ham United take on a Brentford side who have been a breath of fresh air so far in their first Premier League campaign.

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Red-hot Iheanacho vows to improve

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho is not ready to slow as he promised to work hard to sustain his newfound form. The forward scored a hat trick to help Leicester City demolish Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday which took his tally to 10 goals across all competitions this season. However, Iheanacho hopes to score more […]
Sports

Edo 2020: Swan president frowns at poor treatment of members

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The national president of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Comrade Honour Sirawo, has lamented what he describes as “the poor treatment” of members of the association at the ongoing National Sports Festival, Edo 2020. Honour, while addressing members at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Thursday, decried the inability of the organisers of the Games to […]
Sports

La Liga: Real two points from title after surviving Granada scare

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leaders Real Madrid moved to within one win of the La Liga title after surviving a scare against Granada. France defender Ferland Mendy opened the scoring with a ferocious finish from a tight angle before countryman Karim Benzema doubled the lead. But Real were forced to endure a nervous second half after Darwin Machis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica