Sports

EPL’s Covid cases rise to 16 in latest round of tests

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 

Sixteen individuals tested positive for Covid-19 in the Premier League’s latest round of tests carried out on 3 060 players and club staff, the league said on Monday.

The third round of tests conducted between 16-22 August showed an increase in infections after the English top-flight recorded 20 cases in the first two weeks of testing, reports Reuters.

“In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League will use lateral flow tests this season, and anyone who tests positive will then take a PCR test to confirm the result,” the league said.

Among the players who tested positive last week were Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Arsenal’s new signing Ben White, with both players missing Sunday’s clash which Chelsea won 2-0 to move to the top of the standings.

Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were among the club’s four positives a week ago, but Aubameyang returned to the side for the weekend’s clash.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Iwobi returns to training, set to face West Brom

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has returned to training ahead of Everton’s home game against West Brom on Saturday. The former Arsenal star missed out of the club’s opening day win against Tottenham and the midweek victory over Salford City. However, the player has returned to training after recovering from a knock which kept […]
Sports Top Stories

UEFA League: Man City could face Juve or Lyon with win over Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid. City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the tournament, reports the BBC. Draw […]
Sports

Friendly: Super Eagles lose to Algeria again

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   It was a poor start for the Super Eagles in their new away strip as the side laboriously slumped 1-0 to an undoubtedly better organised Algerian side in the friendly encounter played in Austria on Friday night. Starting with two debutants, Zaidu Sanusi and Frank Onyeka, the Super Eagles were a shadow of […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica