Equatorial Guinea set for another surprise against Senegal

One of the surprise package at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Equatoria Guinea, has said they want to create another surprise when they face off against Senegal in the quarterfinal stage of scheduled for Sunday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde.

After a narrow defeat against Cote d’Ivoire in their first game of the group stage, the 2012 co-host with Gabon stunned holders Algeria and Sierra Leone to reach the Round of 16, where they surprised Mali to go

through. Equatorial Guinea, participating for the third time their history, hope to do as in 2015 or better, when the Nzalang Nacional reached the semifinals.

A difficult but not impossible mission for a team that has always demonstrated its qualities to always go further. Coach of the team, Juan Micha, said it is going to be a final for them, although they are going to be respecting their opponent in the game. “Our team is ready, both physically and mentally,” he said.

“We respect Senegal, runners up of the previous edition. It will be a final for us, and we will play our game to put on a good match and go as far as possible. It’s true that we won against Senegal in 2012 AFCON but we are not the favorites this time.”

Echoing the sentiment of his coach, Santiago Eneme, said their ambition is to win the game while also putting up a good show. Meanwhile, former captain of the Terenga Lions, Aliou Cisse, has said they are going to approach the game as they have been doing in the past as they would be playing against a good team from Equatorial Guinea that they knew well. He added: “We have great respect for this team which has good players. We have been gaining momentum since the start of the competition and we will play our best football to get to the semifinals. Sadio Mané is doing better. We hope to get him back for tomorrow’s game.”

