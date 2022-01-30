Sports

Equatorial Guinea set for another surprise against Senegal

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Yaounde, Cameroon Comment(0)

One of the surprise package at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Equatoria Guinea, has said they want to create another surprise when they face off against Senegal in the quarterfinal stage of scheduled for Sunday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde.

 

After a narrow defeat against Cote d’Ivoire in their first game of the group stage, the 2012 co-host with Gabon stunned holders Algeria and Sierra Leone to reach the Round of 16, where they surprised Mali to go

through. Equatorial Guinea, participating for the third time their history, hope to do as in 2015 or better, when the Nzalang Nacional reached the semifinals.

 

A difficult but not impossible mission for a team that has always demonstrated its qualities to always go further. Coach of the team, Juan Micha, said it is going to be a final for them, although they are going to be respecting their opponent in the game. “Our team is ready, both physically and mentally,” he said.

 

“We respect Senegal, runners up of the previous edition. It will be a final for us, and we will play our game to put on a good match and go as far as possible. It’s true that we won against Senegal in 2012 AFCON but we are not the favorites this time.”

 

Echoing the sentiment of his coach, Santiago Eneme, said their ambition is to win the game while also putting up a good show. Meanwhile, former captain of the Terenga Lions, Aliou Cisse, has said they are going to approach the game as they have been doing in the past as they would be playing against a good team from Equatorial Guinea that they knew well. He added: “We have great respect for this team which has good players. We have been gaining momentum since the start of the competition and we will play our best football to get to the semifinals. Sadio Mané is doing better. We hope to get him back for tomorrow’s game.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Nigeria beat USA in basketball friendly

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria defeated the United States men’s basketball team 90-87 in their first tune-up game ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Point guard, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Agada and forward Precious Achiuwa were the stars for the Nigerian team in the game played Saturday. Nigeria converted 22 three-point throws in the game. It was the […]
Sports

Queiroz blames ref for loss against Nigeria

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Pharaohs of Egypt Manager, Carlos Queiroz, has placed the blame of his team’s loss against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on the head of the match officials as he claimed his team deserved a penalty in the 1-0 loss on Tuesday. While praising the Eagles for a deserved win, the former Portugal coach said it […]
Sports

Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool, Benitez under fire as Everton crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea staged a thrilling fightback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Liverpool despite the absence of the exiled Romelu Lukaku, while Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Brighton as pressure mounted on Rafael Benitez on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel’s side were in danger of being blown away after Sadio Mane […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica