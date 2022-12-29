Business

Equinix to build first data centre in South Africa

As part of its plans to expand its service into African continent, the US data centre company, Equinix, is planning to invest $160 million in building its first data centre in South Africa. It expects to service large enterprises such as banks, content and media companies, as well as hyper-scalers operating in the country.

It is reported that the data centre will be built in Johannesburg and is expected to be completed and operational by mid-2024. “South Africa was a big target for Equinix as it is the most developed economy in sub-Saharan Africa…we are focusing on getting into Africa, and we are looking at another five or six countries to enter,” said Equinix EMEA president, Eugene Bergen.

Equinix has already acquired the west African data centre firm, MainOne, for $320 million. The company cited Africa’s young population with increasing access to the internet as a reason for its accelerated expansion into the continent. To tackle South Africa’s pressing power challenges, Equinix plans to “take various steps to ensure a stable supply, including building its own power capacity, installing multiple back-up generators and making deals with local grids.” Cassava Technologiesbacked Vantage Data Centres is also adding another data centre to its arsenal after announcing that it was launching a second data centre facility in Jo’burg.

“South Africa continues to be a cornerstone for Vantage’s EMEA growth outside of continental Europe…Investing in a second campus is a testament to our commitment to the region and our customers who have business requirements to be in this high-demand market,” said Antoine Boniface, the EMEA president of Vantage Data Centres. According to recent data, the Africa data centre market size is expected to cross $3 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of over 12 per cent and driven by the continent’s growing internet usage.

 

