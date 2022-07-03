Equinix to leverage MainOne data to drive global business interconnection

Technology company, Equinix, has disclosed intention to acquire MainOne data to drive global interconnection for businesses in West Africa. The company stated that such interconnection would make enterprises in the region achieve borderless growth with unhindered access to technology and data to push their business.

The company made it know during the virtual ‘Nerds Unite 2022’ organised by Main- One in Lagos with the theme: “Highlighting The Power of Global Interconnection for Businesses in West Africa”.

During the meeting, experts discussed the critical role of infrastructure for the global interconnection of West African enterprises to achieve borderless growth as well as the trends and opportunities in the digital economy.

They highlighted the opportunities global digital infrastructure could offer to Pan-African focused organisations. Vice President, Growth and Emerging Markets at Equinix, Judith Gardiner, said disclosed that her company, Equinix, will be a prime mover in interconnecting Africa with the rest of the world on its global digital infrastructure platform, enabling access to virtual network services through the Main- One data centers and network. She emphasised the role her company has played in other geographies as an industry leader, stating that the acquisition of Main- One is a key part of Equinix long-term strategy to become a leading African carrier-neutral digital infrastructure company in Africa.

“Businesses in Lagos, Accra, and Abidjan now have equal access to the power of Platform Equinix’s entire data center network, connecting into the same network as some of the biggest multinational companies in the world.

“By supporting the growth and maturity of digital infrastructure in Nigeria and West Africa, we believe that the Equinix acquisition of MainOne will be transformational across several sectors of the economy including financial services, content and digital media and many of the enterprise sectors,” she explained.

According to her, the Equinix Platform comprises over 240 data centers globally, providing digital infrastructure, colocation and interconnection services to over 10,000 companies including more than half of the Fortune 500 and more than one-third of the Forbes Global 2000.

Also speaking, the CEO of MainOne, Funke Opeke, maintained that with the pandemic induced recession and high rates of inflation, technology will be responsible for propelling the growth of many African economies.

She explained that the Equinix entry into Africa through MainOne, with the objective of integrating MainOne facilities into the global Equinix Fabric platform, will be a great benefit to enterprises in West Africa

