Equip local security groups to stem insecurity, Oyo monarch begs FG

Smarting from the agonising experience of October 29, 2022 kidnap of his daughter, Temi Oyediran, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and her eventual release three days after, coupled with some recent kidnappings in Oyo State, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, Lagbami Osekun III, the Onpetu of Ijeru Kingdom in Ogbomoso, Saturday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in empowering the various vigilante groups in the country to stem the ugly tide of insecurity in the land.

His daughter had been caught in the Fulani attack on motorists close to Guru Maharaj Ji Village in Ibadan where a former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Adigun Agbaje was also shot and kidnapped.

The monarch made the call against the background of preparations for the February and March general elections, which he prayed should be peaceful, free and fair. He expressed worries about the spate of gunmen attacks on INEC facilities, as well as, killings and kidnappings that have continued to rupture the peace and sanity of many communities in many states of Nigeria.

Making reference to the reported sporadic shootings by some unknown gunmen in the Ibarapa zone of Oyo State on Thursday, allegedly to scare residents away from trooping out to attend Governor Seyi Makinde’s state campaign rally held Saturday, the monarch noted that general election year is a delicate period, and the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari had promised to ensure free, fair and credible elections, local vigilante groups should be empowered to complement the efforts of the state police to always nip such nuisance in the bud.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...