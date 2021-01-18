Equipping judiciary for COVID-19 second wave

COVID-19: Lawyers push for technology innovation

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers are pushing for a dynamic reform of the judiciary to ensure that the third arm of government is better equipped to carry out its assignments amidst second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Some senior lawyers are pushing for a complete reform in the judiciary so as to ensure that the third arm of government is better positioned to function amidst the second wave of COVID- 19 pandemic.

To the lawyers, the latest wave of the deadly virus should propel those at the helm in judiciary to think out of the box on how to reset processes and priorities for legitimate purposes. Nigeria like many other countries of the world is currently battling with the second wave of the pandemic after months of recording low figures on a daily basis, the nation’s COVID-19 cases spiked in December 2020.

Nigeria’s curve of coronavirus infections had since then maintained an upward trend with over 1,000 new cases been recorded across the country almost on a daily basis. Information released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also indicated a spike in the number of fatalities from COVID-19 since the beginning of the second wave of the deadly disease.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had earlier announced that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, similar to the second wave of infections globally.

PTF chairman, Boss Mustapha, had also disclosed during the task force’s media briefing in Abuja that the current pattern of spread is likely being caused by general lack of compliance for public health preventive measures. He said: “The disregard has led to a sudden increase in super-spreader events involving large congregations from different parts of the country.

The relaxation of previous restrictions on social and economic activities has also contributed to the uptick in the number of new cases recorded in Nigeria.

“To combat the new surge, bars, night clubs, pubs, event centres, and recreational venues are to be closed nationwide. All restaurants should also shut down, except for those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.

“Formal and informal festivity events like weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, and end-of-year events have also been restricted to not more than 50 people. “Religious centres are to also operate at less than 50 percent capacity of the facility of use, with other safety measures strictly enforced. Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50 percent of their capacity, in compliance with social distancing rules.

“State governments must also reduce overcrowding in public spaces by encouraging virtual meetings in government offices, and ensuring staff work from home where possible.”

Judiciary amidst COVID-19

Like every other arms of government, the judiciary had also shared in the devastating effects of COVID-19 pandemic and there have been various intervention by top echelons in the judiciary on how to mitigate the effect of the deadly disease on the operations of the third arm of government.

In essence, activities at the various temple of justice in the country were at some point grounded sequel to a directive from the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The CJN had on 24th March, 2020 ordered closure of all courts across the country for an initial period of two weeks to curtail further spreading of the virus. However, on the expiration of the earlier directive on 7th April, 2020, the CJN ordered that courts nationwide should remain shut till further notice.

A circular personally signed by the CJN regarding the directive reads: “In tandem with the COVlD-19 Regulations 2020 and as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus in the country, the CJN had by a circular No. NJC/ CIR/HOC/11/656, dated 23rd March, 2020 directed all heads of courts to suspend court sittings for an initial period of two weeks from 24th March, 2020. “In view of that, I’m aware that the initial period of two weeks suspension of court sittings will expire on 7th April, 2020.

“l hereby extend the suspension of court sittings till further notice given the lockdown measure put in place by the federal and some state governments to curb the spread of COVlD-19. “Your Lordships are however, to note that courts are expected to sit particularly to dispense matters that are urgent, essential or time bound in line with our constitution.

“Your Lordships are hereby directed to bring the content of this circular to the notice of all stakeholders in justice administration.”

However, to avoid a situation where court activities are totally grounded, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, also issued new Practice Direction for all the Divisions of the Court in the country. In the Practice Direction, Justice Tsoho directed all judges of the court to adopt virtual proceedings for court cases.

The virtual proceedings can be either by Zoom, Skype or any other audio-visual platform approved by the Court. The direction, however, provides that proceedings can only be held virtually with the consent of parties and their lawyers.

Justice Tsoho also directed that where parties and their lawyers agreed to virtual proceedings in a case, they should liaise with the court’s Registrar to schedule the hearings.

Virtual proceedings must also be stated on the Cause List, posted on the court’s website and communicated to lawyers and parties, either by e-mail or any other electronic means. Judges and lawyers taking part in such proceedings are also expected to be properly robed. Also, under the new rules, judges of the Federal High Court cannot handle more than nine cases in a day.

Other directives in the new 2020 Practice Directions for the COVID- 19 period are: “Service of court processes may be effected by e-mails, WhatsApp or as may be directed by the Court, and shall be deemed as good service.

“Service of hearing notices may be effected by e-mail, WhatsApp, text messages or as may be directed by the Court. The print out of same shall be sufficient proof of service. “Face masks must be properly worn by everyone within the court premises to cover their mouths and noses at all times.

“Every person within the premises of the court and inside the court room shall observe the requirement of social and physical distancing of not less than 2 meters (6 feet) apart from each other.

“At any given time, there shall not be a congregation of more than ten (10) within the court premises, except for purposes of court sittings.

“There shall not be more than twenty (20) persons inside the court room including the court staff and counsel at court sittings”. All these measures were put in place to complement government’s efforts at tackling the pandemic.

However, with the second wave of COVID-19 being experienced in the country, some senior lawyers believed the justice sector must run on technological innovations for survival.

The lawyers while lamenting negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the judiciary also noted that all measures aimed at ensuring smooth running of the court system in the face of the pandemic must be embraced.

Speaking on the way forward for the justice sector amidst the second wave of COVID-19, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN) emphasized the need for the invention of a judiciary that deploys the best legal minds, the most thoughtful and imaginative and upright Nigerians to promoting law as an instrument of social integration and economic progress.

He said: “COVID-19 has exposed rife incompetence and inefficiencies in a judiciary obsessed with forms, ceremony and legalism to the detriment of justice delivery and the common good.

“This shock is an opportunity to reset processes and priorities for legitimate purposes. We need to invent a judiciary which deploys the best legal minds, the most thoughtful and imaginative and upright Nigerians to promoting law as an instrument of social integration and economic progress. This is a philosophy to which the leaders of our judiciary have been impervious.”

Mr. Kunle Adegoke (SAN) opined that judiciary must learn to run on technological innovations to survive the era of the COVID-19 second wave. “It is important to observe that COVID- 19 pandemic has exposed the inherent weaknesses in all our systems from the political angle to the economy, the justice sector, the business sector and all. One of the most paralyzed is the judicial sector which, despite the partial lift of the lockdown, has not been able to find its footing.

“It emphasizes the fact that the judicial sector has been run below the datum line of modern best practices as it has become pretty impossible to move well in the face of the pandemic and the fact that this may linger on for a while after the pandemic is gone is saddening.

“It is clear that the justice sector must learn to run on technological innovations available and leave its analogue operational characteristics behind. The world has moved beyond pen and paper and human existence in its total wrap is now computerized. Any system that cannot survive in a digital world is a setback to humanity.

“A lot of our cases are supposed to be run through remote hearing which will save the court a lot time and resources. It saves legal practitioners lots of manhours spent on the road commuting to court and back. It also would reduce the paper baggage of the court as many court documents and processes would be computerized. E-filing of court processes has not taken off well when this pandemic attacked and the best is for us to be able to put this in place.

“However, as sweet as the above sounds, it seems our legal regime for conducting proceedings needs to be amended to avoid the kind of controversies that recently surrounded the constitutionality of cases conducted by remote hearing.

Thus, there is the need for the necessary legal infrastructure to be put in place. “While Section 36(3) of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 requires all proceedings to be in public, the possibility of remote hearing of cases being regarded as meeting the test of publicity is doubtful.

Thus, a slight amendment of the Constitution to reject any possibility of such hearings being nullified ought to be taken care of. “Furthermore, some few adjustments need be done to the Constitution.

For instance, a provision to recognize post-elevation conclusion of trial cases by a Judge of the High Court who had nearly concluded a matter before his elevation to the Court of Appeal. The setback suffered by the system based on the need to adhere to constitutional rigidity which results in 10-year old cases having to start afresh is not palatable to any progressive mind.

“The recent enactments of Practice Directions by Chief Judges of the High Courts are welcome development aimed at ensuring smooth running of the court system in the face of any pandemic or other disasters. “Aside from the legal framework, all judges must be minimally computer literate enough to utilize the benefits of modern technological facilities.

A computer illiterate judge is partially learned in law based on modern practice and God forbid for an unlearned mind to preside over judicial affairs of man. Thus, our judiciary must be elevated in practice beyond the hard rubrics of pen and paper justice delivery.

“In addition, there must be physical infrastructure that will assist in justice delivery beyond what we are used to. There must be functional provision of Internet facilities in all the courts. Where there is no provision of Internet facilities or there is epileptic supply of Internet, it is certain that most judicial proceedings will be dominated by appearance and disappearance of judges, litigants and counsel off the surfaces of computers.

“Such epileptic procedure can never guarantee effective service delivery. All in all, everyone involved in the judicial service should take a step back and prepare to outlive the pandemic that has nearly denied the world of essential service of justice delivery”, he said. A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, also spoke on the need for judiciary to embrace technological innovations.

“Virtual proceedings is the way to go. We should strengthen our technological platforms, telecommunications system and energy sector appropriately,” Ubani said Dr. Fassy Yusuf also believed technology is going to be a major determinant for how far the judiciary will go amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

He said: “The judiciary should imbibe technological innovations and ensure that constitutional and legal impediments are addressed; justice administration can never be the same again, the judiciary must therefore, device creative ways to keep abreast of the COVID-19 era.”

