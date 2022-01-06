Business

Equities advance with N240bn gain

The bulls maintained grip on the equities market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index, rose by 1.04 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiments on some stocks.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 450.52 basis points or 1. 04 per cent to close at 43,476.75 index points as against 43,026.23 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N240 billion to close at N23.426 trillion from N23.186 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 1.24 billion shares exchanged in 4,032 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 54.18 million shares exchanged by investors in 745 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Wema Bank Plc and Unity Bank Plc. The insurance subsector boosted by activities in shares of Soveriegn Trust Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 47.15 million shares in 232 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 21, while decliners also closed at 17. Airtel Africa Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N1,050 per share. Oando Plc followed with a gain of 9.73 per cent to close at N4.85 per share. AIICO Insurance Plc added 8.33 per cent to close at 78 kobo per share. On the other hand, Unity Bank Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.62 per cent to close at 47 kobo per share. Royal Exchange Plc followed with 9.41 per cent to close at 77 kobo per share while Regency Alliance Plc trailed with a loss of 8.16 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share.

 

