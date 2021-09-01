Business

Equities close August negative with N55bn loss

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a negative note to end the month of August on the downswing following low market sentiments. The market performance indices, NGX ASI, depreciated by 0.3 per cent as market breath closed negative with 16 gainers against 27 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 107.06 basis points or 0.3 per cent from 39,326.67 index points the previous to 39.219.61 while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N55 billion to close at N20.434 trillion from N20.489 trillion. On the activity chart, diversified industries sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 112.95 million shares exchanged in 337 deals.

The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Transcorp Plc and UACN Plc.The banking sub-sector boosted by activities on shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc followed with 66.76 million units traded in 704 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 425.65 million shares exchanged in 4,553 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Transcorp Hotel Plc led the gainers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N5.17 per share, while Honeywell Flour Mills Plc followed with 9.74 per cent to close at N4.23 per share and Morison Nigeria Plc with a gain of 9.73 per cent to close at N2.03 per share.

