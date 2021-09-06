Equities close week bearish with 0.57% loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished, last week, on the negative route as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.57 per cent to close the week at 39,261.01 and N20.456 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Growth, NGX Meri Value and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which appreciated by 0.79 per cent, 0.11 per cent, 0.03 per cent, 0.31 per cent and 0.65 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.338 billion shares worth N8.650 billion in 19,830 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.026 billion shares valued at N8.183 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 18,102 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 615.594 million shares valued at N4.188 billion traded in 9,021 deals; thus contributing 45.99 per cent and 48.42 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 253.392 million shares worth N280.789 million in 1,126 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods, with a turnover of 185.854 million shares worth N1.593 billion in 4,107 deals

Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Honeywell Flour Mill Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 450.570 million shares worth N1.492 billion in 3,696 deals, contributing 33.66 per cent and 17.25 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty-six equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 35 equities in the previous week. Thirtysix equities depreciated in price, higher than 29 equities in the previous week, while 94 equities remained unchanged lower than 92 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 54,468 units of ETP valued at N2.603 million were traded last week in 19 deals, compared with a total of 39,465 units valued at N1.834 million transacted the previous week in 27 deals.

A total of 100,152 units of bonds valued at N99.670 million were traded last week in 27 deals, compared with a total of 26,861 units valued at N27.503 million transacted the previous week in 17 deals

