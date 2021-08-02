Equities close week negative with 0.31% loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended last week on a bearish note as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.31 per cent to close the week at 38,547.08 and N20.084 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas and NGX Sovereign Bond indices, which appreciated by 0.02 per cent, 0.06 per cent, 3.84 per cent and 1.97 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indces closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.374 billion shares worth N11.823 billion in 22,982 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 896.174 million shares valued at N5.235 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 11,714 deals.

The Financial Services In dustry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 715.394 million shares valued at N4.745 billion traded in 10,274 deals, thus contributing 52.06 per cent and 40.13 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The conglomerates industry followed with 212.340 million shares worth N517.613 million in 1,060 deals.

The third place was oil and gas industry, with a turnover of 153.440 million shares worth N1.597 billion in 3,076 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc, Oando Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 378.863 million shares worth N995.477 million in 2,998 deals, contributing 27.57 per cent and 8.42 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-seven equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 43 in the previous week. Thirty-five equities depreciated in price, higher than 16 equities in the previous week, while 84 equities remained unchanged, lower than 97 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 12,242 units of ETPs valued at N911,149.30 were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 8,032 units valued at N1.864 million transacted the previous week in 19 deals.

A total of 29,324 units of bonds valued at N30.799 million were traded last week in 12 deals compared with a total of 11,776 units valued at N12.167 million transacted the previous week in 10 deals.

Further to the approval of the shareholders of Rak Unity Petroleum Plc at its Annual General Meeting, which held on June 4, 2021, authorising the company to commence the process of voluntarily winding up the company and in accordance with Section 622 of Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, which states that “a voluntary winding-up shall be deemed to commence at the time of the passing of the resolution for voluntary winding-up,”

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) notified all Trading License Holders and the investing public that it has suspended trading in the shares of Rak Unity effective Monday, 26th July, 2021, to ensure a smooth winding up process.

“This is in line with Section 624 of CAMA 2020 which provides that “a transfer of shares, not being a transfer made to or with the sanction of the liquidator, and any alteration in the status of the members of the company, made after the commencement of a voluntary winding-up, shall be void

