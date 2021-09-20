Equities close week positive by 0.06%

Trading activities on th floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited finished last week on the positive route as the NGX All- Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.06 per cent and 0.05 per cent to close the week at 38,943.87and N20.290 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas and NGX Industrial Goods indices which depreciated by 0.79 per cent , 0.58 per cent, 0.12 per cent, 0.21 per cent, 3.35 per cent and 0.24 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 856.289 million shares worth N10.752 billion in 15,663 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.426 billion shares valued at N13.073 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 19,315 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 583.038 million shares valued at N3.971 billion traded in 7,894 deals; thus contributing 68.09 per cent and 36.93 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 62.961 million shares worth N3.197 billion in 2,579 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 45.745 million shares worth N1.646 billion in 775 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc, Universal Insurance Plc and Wema Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 211.151 million shares worth N789.843 million in 1,403 deals, contributing 24.66 per cent and 7.35 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty one equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 25 equities in the previous week. Thirty eight equities depreciated in price, higher than 34 equities in the previous week, while 96 equities remained unchanged lower than 97 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 106,810 units of ETP valued at N1.852 million were traded last week in 21 deals compared with a total of 2,016 units valued at N537,038.08 transacted the previous week in 10 deals.

