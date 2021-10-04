Equities close week positive by 3.23%

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished the last week of September on the positive route as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 3.23 per cent and 3.57 per cent to close the week at 40,221.17 and N20.956 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance index which depreciated by 7.58 per cent, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat.

The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday October 1, 2021 a Public Holiday to mark the nations 61st Independence Anniversary

A total turnover of 2.187 billion shares worth N16.183 billion in 14,377 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.290 billion shares valued at N13.921 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 16,745 deals.

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 778.434 million shares valued at N5.591 billion traded in 7,183 deals; thus contributing 35.60 per cent and 34.55 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 775.712 million shares worth N2.909 billion in 416 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 448.662 million shares worth N3.999 billion in 2,257 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Transcorp Hotels Plc, Honeywell Flour Mill Plc and FBN Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.494 billion shares worth N6.944 billion in 1,017 deals, contributing 68.33 per cent and 42.91 per cent to the total equity turnover volume

and value respectively. Thirty three equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 28 equities in the previous week. Twenty two equities depreciated in price, lower than 23 equities in the previous week, while 100 equities remained unchanged lower than 104 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 160,433 units of ETP valued at 52.347 million were traded last week in 23 deals compared with a total of 9,728 units valued at N437,821.70 transacted the previous week in 18 deals.

A total of 41,267 units of bonds valued at N42.568 million were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 60,929 units valued at N62.810 million transacted last week in 27 deals.

Trading licence holders were notified that the September 2021 Issue of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds were listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday, 30 September 2021

