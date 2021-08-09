Business

Equities close week positive with 0.68% gain

Posted on

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished last week on positive rout as the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.68 per cent to close the week at 38,810.75 and N20.221 trillion respectively.

 

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX-Main Board, NGX Premium, NGX Lotus II and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which appreciated by 1.07 per cent, 0.30 per cent, 0.29 and 0.45 per cent respectively, while the NGX Growth Index closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 989.593  million shares worth N8.183 billion in 19,617 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.374 billion shares valued at N11.823 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 22,982 deals.

 

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 603.656 million shares valued at N3.864 billion traded in 9,337 deals; thus contributing 61.00 per cent and 47.22 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 102.233 million shares worth N133.987 million in 846 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 80.979 million shares worth N1.250 billion in 2,902 deals.

Trading in the top three  equities, namely Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 210.187 million shares worth N554.388 million in 1,414 deals, contributing 21.24 per cent and 6.77 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

Twenty-three equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 37 in the previous week.

 

Thirty-six equities depreciated in price, higher than 35 equities in the previous week, while 97 equities remained unchanged higher than 84 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

A total of 17,550 units of ETP valued at N34.012 million were traded last week in 36 deals, compared with a total of 12,242 units valued at N911,149.30 transacted the previous week in 17 deals.

 

A total of 702,021 units of bonds valued at N709.343 million were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 29,324 units valued at N30.799 million transacted the previous week in 12 deals

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

