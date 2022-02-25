nngx
Business

Equities erase previous day’s loss with N35bn gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed on the positive route to upturn the previous day’s loss as bulls regained its grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 25 gainers against 19 losers to close the market breath positive. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 64.77 basis points or 0.14 per cent to close at 47,272.04 index points as against 47,207.27 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N35 billion from N25,442 trillion the previous day to N25.477 trillion as market sentiment returned to the positive territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 340.67 million shares exchanged in 5,383 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Other financial services sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 80.02 million shares exchanged by investors in 893 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Custodian and Allied Investment Plc and United Capital Plc. Also, banking subsector boosted by the activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 79.53 million shares in 1,065 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, e-Transact Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at N2.42 per share, while Learn Africa Plc followed with 9.92 per cent to close at N2.66 per share. SCAO Motors Plc added 9.69 per cent to close at N2.83 per share.

On the flip side, Multiverse Nigeria Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 8 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share while Japaul Gold Plc shed 5 per cent to close at 38 kobo per share. International Breweries Plc trailed with 4.55 per cent to close at N5.25 per share.

 

