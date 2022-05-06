nngx
Business

Equities extend bullish rally with N383bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 1.41 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks. The All-Share Index rose by 709.54 basis points or 1.41 per cent to close at 50,835.95 index points as against 50,126.41 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N383 billion or 1.41 per cent to close higher at N27.406 trillion from N27.023 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 462.59 million shares in 6,801 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Other financial services sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 152.94 million shares exchanged by investors in 414 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of FCMB Plc and NGX Group Plc. The premium subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc, followed with a turnover of 78.43 million shares in 1,912 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 32, while decliners closed at 23. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Guinness Nigeria Plc and MCNICHOLS Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N110.00 per share, while Nigerian Breweries Plc followed with 9.95 per cent to close at N69.05 per share and Fidson Healthcare Plc with a gain of 9.93 per cent to close at N9.85 per share. On the flip side, Transcorp Hotel Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 9.09 per cent to close at N4.50 per share. Multiverse Plc followed with a loss of 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share, while Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc dropped by 7.69 per cent to close at 24 kobo per share.

 

