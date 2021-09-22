Business

Equities extend decline by N17bn

Trading on equities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained grip on the local bourse.

 

The bourse recorded 16 gainers and 13 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the NGX-All-Share Index dipped 32.57 basis points or 0.08 per cent to close at 38,873.85 index points as against 38.906.42 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N17 billion from N20.270 trillion the previous day to N20.253 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

 

Meanwhile, a turnover of 184.44 million shares exchanged in 3,809 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

 

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 70.31 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,273 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

Also, the banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 33.46 million shares in 544 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, MRS Oil Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.75 per cent to close at N15.20 per share while Veritas Kapital Plc followed with 9.52 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share. Regency Alliance Insurance Plc added 6.82 per cent to close at 47 kobo per share.

 

On the flip side, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 7.89 per cent to close at N1.75 per share while Chams Plc shed 4.35 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share. Japaul Gold Plc trailed with 4.08 per cent to close at 47 kobo per share.

