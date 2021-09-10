Business

Equities extend decline by N2bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Equity trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse. The local bourse recorded only nine gainers and 21 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the NGXAll- Share Index dipped 3.19 basis points or 0.008 per cent to close at 39,201.33 index points as against 39.204.52 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N2 billion from N20.426 trillion the previous day to N20.424 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 350.52 million shares exchanged in 3,523 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 165.81 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,111 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc

. Also, banking sub-sector, boosted by the activities in the shares of Unity Bank Plc and GT Holding Plc, followed with a turnover of 101.47 million shares in 652 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Chams Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 4.78 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share, while UBA Plc followed with 4.67 per cent to close at N7.85 per share. Cutix Plc added 4.60 per cent to close at N5.00 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Report: Nigeria’s telecom attracts $3.9bn in 6 years

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…to get more investments through 5G Nigeria’s telecommunications sector attracted a total of $3.9 billion between 2015 and 2020, credit rating agency, Augusto & Co., has stated in its latest report. This is even as it declared that moves by the country to deploy 5G technology would draw more foreign investments into the sector. In […]
Business

Financial inclusion: SystemSpecs canvasses broadband penetration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian payment and human resources technology provider, System- Specs, has backed calls by stakeholders in the country’s business ecosystem for increased broadband penetration to deepen financial inclusion as a means of social and economic transformation in the country. SystemSpecs’ Executive Director, ‘Deremi Atanda, stated this when he served as a speaker at the annual Bullion […]
Business

Okonjo-Iweala: Time to fix WTO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s candidate to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, yesterday urged U.S. President, Donald Trump, or his successor not to leave the Geneva-based body, saying reforms were possible. The U.S. has been a regular critic of the WTO and is along with other members is urging reforms to its 25-year-old global trade […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica