Equities extend decline by N2bn

Equity trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse. The local bourse recorded only nine gainers and 21 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the NGXAll- Share Index dipped 3.19 basis points or 0.008 per cent to close at 39,201.33 index points as against 39.204.52 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N2 billion from N20.426 trillion the previous day to N20.424 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 350.52 million shares exchanged in 3,523 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 165.81 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,111 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc

. Also, banking sub-sector, boosted by the activities in the shares of Unity Bank Plc and GT Holding Plc, followed with a turnover of 101.47 million shares in 652 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Chams Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 4.78 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share, while UBA Plc followed with 4.67 per cent to close at N7.85 per share. Cutix Plc added 4.60 per cent to close at N5.00 per share.

