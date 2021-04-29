Business

Equities extend decline, record N274bn loss

Posted on

Trading on equities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the second trading session as bears sustained grip on the local bourse following profit takings by investors. The local bourse recorded only 20 gainers and 23 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 524 basis points or 1.33 per cent to close at 38,781.48 index points as against 39.305.48 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N274 billion from N20.570 trillion the previous day to N20.296 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory A turnover of 259.51 million shares exchanged in 3,547 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 101.22 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,278 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Meanwhile, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has kicked off its first Automated Trading System (ATS) certificate training for stockbrokers in 2021 with a focus on capacity building beyond equities. This makes the second cohort under this new remote framework since 2020, consisting 78 registered participants, who will undergo training from April 28 to May 19, 2021.
In line with NGX’s commitment to enhance the knowledge of capital market players across multiple asset classes, the ATS training covered fixed income, derivatives, ETFs, and equities trading. It is an intensive training organised for individuals who have passed the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) qualification examination, and forms a part of the mandatory eligibility and admission procedure for any individual who wishes to become a Trading License Holder of NGX.

