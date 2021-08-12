Equities extend gain with N142bn

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.69 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 271.84 basis points or 0.69 per cent to close at 39,448.46 index points as against 39,176.62 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N142 billion or 0.69 per cent to close higher at N20.553 trillion from N20.411 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 181.42 million shares in 3,599 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 55.63 million shares exchanged by investors in 604 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of ETI Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.

The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of UBA Plc and MTN Nigeria Plc, followed with a turnover of 25,84 million shares in 826 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 22, while decliners closed at only 15. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that PharmaDeko Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.17 per cent to close at N1.19 per share while Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc followed with 8.61 per cent to close at N1.64 per share and Ikeja Hotel Plc with 7.69 per cent to close at N1.64 per share. On the flip side, FTN Cocoa Plc led the losers’ chart by 8.89 per cent to close at 41kobo per share. Wema Bank Plc followed with 7.32 per cent to close at 76 kobo per share while May & Baker Plc dropped by 6.38 per cent to close at N4.40 per share.

