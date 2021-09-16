nngx
Equities extend gain with N25bn

Posted on

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.12 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage on undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 47.84 basis points or 0.12 per cent to close at 38,968.34 index points as against 38,920.50 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N25 billion or 0.12 per cent to close higher at N20.303 trillion from N20.278 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 141.41 million shares in 3,079 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 34.48 million shares exchanged by investors in 972 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The insurance subsector boosted by activities in shares of Universal Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 29.33 million shares in 826 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 14, while decliners closed at 19. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that UPDC Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.64 per cent to close at N1.82 per share while NNFM Plc followed with 9.59 per cent to close at N8.00 per share and Oando Plc with a gain of 6.21 per cent to close at N4.62 per share. On the flip side, Transcorp Hotel Plc led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N4.50 per share. CHI Plc followed by 9.43 per cent to close at 48 kobo per share while Prestige Assurance Plc dropped by 8.33 per cent to close at 44 kobo per share.

