Equities extend gain with N45bn

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.18 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage dividend paying stocks.

The All-Share Index rose by 85.15 basis points or 0.18 per cent to close at 48,223.86 index points as against 48,138.71 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N45 billion or 0.18 per cent to close higher at N25.997 trillion from N25.952 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 244.69 million shares in 4,859 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 43.25 million shares exchanged by investors in 741 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc. The premium subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Holding Plc, followed with a turnover of 37.04 million shares in 1,298 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 29, while decliners closed at nine. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Berger Paints Plc and Eterna Plc led the gainers’ table with 10 per cent each to close at N7.70 and N6.05 per share respectively, while Oando Plc followed with 9.90 per cent to close at N5.33 per share and Meyer Plc with a gain of 9.84 per cent to close at N2.12 per share. On the flip side, Scoa Motors Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.77 per cent to close at N1.94 per share. ABC Transport Plc followed with a loss of 6.45 per cent to close at 29 kobo per share while Neimeth International Plc dropped by 3.55 per cent to close at N1.36 per share.

